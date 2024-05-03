David Cameron supports Israeli arms sales two days after death of British aid worker | david cameron





David Cameron has privately recommended that Britain should continue selling arms to Israel, two days after an Israeli airstrike killed three British aid workers.

World Central Kitchen members James Kirby, 47, from Somerset, James Henderson, 33, from Cornwall, and John Chapman, 57, from Dorset, died on April 1.

Lord Cameron recommended arms sales continue two days later, with the Business Secretary confirming the decision on April 8. Cameron said the strike that killed aid workers earlier this week exposed systemic and individual failures in the Israel Defense Forces.

The Foreign Secretary's decision appears to have been made based on an assessment of Israel's compliance with humanitarian law, which did not cover the deaths of aid workers due to a lag in the government's process for determining whether British arms exports risk being used for criminal activity. war crimes.

In fact, according to court documents, the division's assessment did not cover events after January 28 and therefore likely excluded the 70 days of war at the time of the decision.

An update on the processing of arms export licenses has been prepared taking into account the situation up to the end of February, but the Foreign Office has refused to say whether this was included in the advice given to ministers.

Labor MPs claim the time lag means there has been no comprehensive ministerial-level assessment of Israel's conduct of war over the past three months.

The conclusion was shared by lawyers and activists who examined fragments of evidence that the Foreign Office was forced to release in a bid to block a judicial review request, mainly in a court case brought by two NGOs.

So far, court action has proven to be the most effective way to reveal everything about the Foreign Office's opaque decision-making process.

A request by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to make the government's legal advice public was rejected on the grounds that all legal advice given to ministers was confidential as a matter of policy. Ministers have tried to maintain confidentiality by providing the briefest possible answers to the numerous written and oral questions submitted by lawmakers.

Two Ministers of Foreign Affairs and one Minister of Economy did not appear before the Corporate Selection Committee despite receiving attendance notices on the 20th of last week.

As the existing expert committee failed to function properly, the corporate committee took over the task of investigating arms exports in January.

Committee Chairman Liam Byrne said: There has been a lack of parliamentary accountability for arms exports for six years.

Byrne asks whether only questions of intent and capacity are considered when assessing the risks of granting arms export licenses, or whether the actual consequences can and should be taken into account, in this case the deaths of 34,000 Palestinians.

Two NGOs, Global Legal Action Network and Al-Haq, said they could not get MPs a response to questions about how ministers can maintain the view that Israel has applied international law. took the government to court to get it. Last 6 months.

The judicial review revealed the existence of an International Humanitarian Law Compliance Assessment Process (IHLCAP) unit in the Middle East Department of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, responsible for preparing reports prepared by ministers. The work has been overseen by Caroline Hurndall, the new Foreign and Commonwealth Office political undersecretary, since January.

By March 27, we had produced eight sets of evidence bases. But gathering this evidence was so time-consuming that ministers agreed that evidence-based updates should only happen once every six weeks, rather than once every two weeks, which was the original target.

However, sometimes there are long intervals between assessments. For example, from February 7 to March 18, the department did not produce any assessments, an inexplicable outage that government lawyer James Eadie KC told the court.

The court hearing also revealed that Israel had refused to discuss individual cases of concern with British government officials, saying they were the subject of internal investigations. Foreign Ministry officials submitted five incidents highlighted in Amnesty International's October 20 report to the Israeli embassy, ​​but received no response.

A Foreign Office international humanitarian law assessment in November concluded: Without accurate information about real-time IDF decision-making and operational planning, we were unable to assess Israel's IHL compliance on a case-by-case basis for specific strikes or ground operations. Currently in conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Office argues in witness statements that it is harder to find violations of international humanitarian law if it is not known what Israel was trying to achieve with specific attacks that killed innocent lives.

Even now, Israel's involvement in specific events is uneven. Cameron admitted to colleagues this week that he had never provided an adequate or satisfactory explanation for why the IDF dropped a 1,000-pound smart bomb on a Palestinian medical aid housing complex on January 18.

However, the court process, which focuses on the rationality of government decision-making, has its limitations and provides only a glimpse into the very intense negotiations with Israel. The process is both bureaucratic and highly political, often involving discussions with Israeli officials in a process that appears closer to negotiation than evaluation.

Hurndall also made it clear that the Foreign Office planned to keep it secret. The basis for IHLCAP's assessment and the Foreign Secretary's conclusions cannot be disclosed in witness statements, she said.

She also announced her intention to keep the case confidential when it goes to full court in October. She said the appellant's lawyers would apply for a non-publication motion to prevent them from viewing the material, which is protected for national security reasons.

A government spokesperson said: We have one of the most robust arms export systems in the world, legally secured through export control laws and implemented through strategic export licensing standards. When the case was first brought, the court recognized the rigors of the process and judicial review was denied. We cannot comment further on ongoing legal proceedings.

