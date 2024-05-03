No surprise: US students criticize Biden's comments on Gaza encampments | Israel's War on Gaza News





President Joe Biden said order must prevail on college campuses across the United States, just hours after police raided and dismantled another protest encampment in support of the Palestinians.

In a brief news conference Thursday, Biden said the right to free speech and the rule of law must be respected, but stressed that violent protests are not protected.

Vandalism, trespassing, broken windows, campus closures, forced cancellations of classes and graduations, none of this is peaceful protest. Threatening people, intimidating them, scaring them is not a peaceful protest, he said.

Dissent is essential to democracy, but dissent must never lead to disorder or the denial of the rights of others so that students can complete the semester and their college education, Biden continued. There is a right to protest but not the right to cause chaos.

Biden's comments came shortly after police arrested at least 132 student protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) early Thursday and cleared an encampment.

UCLA is among dozens of U.S. universities where students have set up camps in recent weeks to demand an end to Israel's war in Gaza. Many are also calling on their schools to divest from any companies complicit in Israeli abuses.

Protesters are arrested on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles on May 2 [Ryan Sun/AP Photo]

The protests sparked a backlash from university administrators, as well as lawmakers and pro-Israel groups.

Students and other observers on Thursday quickly criticized Biden's statement, saying it failed to acknowledge that U.S. colleges and universities had called heavily armed police forces to their campuses to break up nonviolent protests.

Recent arrests of students and faculty at UCLA and Columbia University in New York, among other campuses, have drawn widespread condemnation.

But in his brief speech, Biden did not comment on university policy or police use of force. He also did not comment on reports that pro-Israel demonstrators attacked pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the UCLA camp this week.

Instead, he said there was no place on college campuses for anti-Semitism or threats of violence against Jewish students. The student protesters, however, rejected accusations that their encampments were anti-Semitic or posed a threat.

There is a [sense of] “It’s a disappointment, but there’s no surprise,” Kali, a student protester at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., said of Biden’s remarks.

Honestly, the fact that the Biden administration is demonizing us in this way is incredibly disappointing, Kali told Al Jazeera. It places a target on the backs of Arab, Muslim, Palestinian and anti-Zionist youth.

Political blowback

Biden has faced months of widespread anger and massive protests over his unwavering support for Israel during the Gaza war.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the beginning of October. The besieged enclave faces a grave humanitarian crisis, and the United Nations' highest court has said the war has raised a plausible risk of genocide.

The US president, who is seeking re-election in November, is also facing growing disapproval from young voters.

Biden's approval rating stands at 28% among voters under 30, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last week.

A recent CNN poll also showed that 81% of voters under the age of 35 disapprove of Biden's handling of Israel's war on Gaza.

The Democratic president's support for Israel, condemnation of student protests and silence on mass arrests and violence against demonstrators could fuel young people's apathy, even antipathy, towards him, experts say.

Democrats can't really afford to give people more reasons to vote against Biden, and this is becoming one, Omar Wasow, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley, told Al Jazeera.

Lose an entire generation

Experts say young voters could be key to Biden's prospects in November, when he likely faces a rematch against his 2020 rival, Republican Donald Trump.

In a close race, as the November election is expected to be, low turnout could cause problems for the Democratic incumbent.

Hasan Pyarali, president of the Muslim group at College Democrats of America, the college arm of the Democratic Party, told Al Jazeera he was disappointed by Biden's comments on Thursday.

From our perspective, opposing genocide is not only good policy; it's a good policy. He did neither, and he was really disappointed to see that, said Pyarali, a senior at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

He added that it was particularly disheartening to hear Biden say he would not reconsider his Middle East policy in the wake of the student protests.

We are here to let him know that if he does not change course, there is a real risk that we [Democrats] lose 2024, Pyarali said.

He also said the prospect of a Trump victory in November would not be enough to convince young voters to vote for Biden. It’s not our job to make sure Trump doesn’t come back; it's about Biden and his campaign, he said.

Now it’s up to him to move forward. If he wants to continue on an unpopular, unjust, and genocidal path, he can certainly be president of the United States. But it risks losing an entire generation of voters and also risking the 2024 election.

