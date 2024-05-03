The map will turn yellow as the whole of the UK is set to sizzle in 20C+ warm weather.





After months on end, the UK appears to be finally heading towards warmer weather, according to meteorologists. The drizzle cleared up and temperatures soared to the low 10s across the country.

Britons should brace for chilly weather until the end of the week. Temperatures in most parts of the UK are not expected to exceed 12C until Tuesday evening, while people in Manchester and the North West will enjoy relative warmth of 15C until Sunday.

Thermometers will remain in the mid-teens for the next two weekends, but parts of southern England and northern Scotland will finally break the 20C barrier by noon on Monday 13 May.

In southern England, the map turns yellow when temperatures exceed 21C in Surrey and Hampshire, while parts of Somerset and Wiltshire reach 20C.

As the UK finally begins to show signs of summer, parts of Gloucestershire and East Wales, as well as parts of Scotland around Inverness, are also enjoying several days of balmy weather.

A warm forecast has been issued for the coming weeks as London and the south grapple with a series of thunderstorms.

WXCharts/Met Office

But while most of the country has pleasant weather to look forward to, people in southern England were woken up by a series of thunderstorms in the early hours of this morning.

The Met Office has issued an emergency weather warning and motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions across the region.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms covering London, parts of the south and even parts of Wales until 10am today.

Heavy rain and thunder finally arrived around 5 a.m., and thousands of lightning strikes were reported throughout the affected area.

Some flooding and travel disruption is expected throughout this morning, but it is unclear how widespread the problem will be.

More weather news:

Lightning struck EnglandPA.

The Met Office warned Britons could expect “spray and flash flooding” which “could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

It also pointed to the possibility of disruptions to public transport services and even power outages in areas affected by flooding and lightning strikes. This ended up hitting the morning rush hour and causing delays from London to Exeter.

It also noted that the likelihood of damage to homes and businesses from flooding, lightning, hail or high winds is “low.”

A warning was issued until 8 a.m., but as thunderstorms continued into the morning and gradually cleared to the west, the Met Office decided to delay the warning by two hours.

Temperatures in the 20s can see Brits heading to beach attractions.

getty

However, the stormy weather is set to subside, with all Met Office warnings ending today and no action expected for the next few days.

The Met Office's long-term weather forecast for May 6 to May 15 says it will be “fairly warm with scattered showers.”

According to the forecast, the high pressure area will “prolong dry and sunny spells for most of the region,” but “there is still a chance of rain or showers in the west.”

It continues. “High pressure is expected to dominate next week as well. Clearer weather is expected in the south, with more clouds in the north and east. Temperatures in early May are expected to be slightly above normal.”

