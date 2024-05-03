Pro-Palestinian student protests in the United States nearly tripled in April





In the United States, pro-Palestinian protests involving students nearly tripled between April 1 and 26 compared to the entire month of March, according to ACLED data (see chart below).1 New York has been one of the main battlegrounds for student protests since the Israeli-Palestinian war. Conflict erupted in and around Gaza last October, and the arrest of more than 100 students at Columbia University in New York around April 18 heralded a new wave of campus protests.2

Student protests on college campuses across the United States are the latest sign of public discontent with the Israel-Gaza conflict. Although notable violent clashes have occurred recently, such as on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where demonstrators and counter-protesters fought in a student encampment on the night of April 30, the large majority (99%) remained peaceful. 3 Protests involving students represent approximately one-third of all U.S. protests related to the conflict since its resumption in October 2023. Between October 7, 2023 and April 26, 2024, more than 90% showed support for Palestine.

New York also saw the largest number of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests, followed closely by California. Additionally, ACLED records the largest number of counter-protests organized against pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli demonstrations in New York. New York represents 28% of demonstrations linked to the Israel/Gaza conflict with police intervention (see map below).

Police intervention against student protests linked to the conflict more than quadrupled in April. They arrested protesters and physically dispersed crowds much more frequently during demonstrations with counterprotesters. However, in cases where student protesters gathered unopposed, police intervened against pro-Palestinian demonstrations more than four times as often as against pro-Israeli demonstrations.

