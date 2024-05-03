UK weather: New Met Office storm warning for most of England and Wales after lightning and heavy rain | uk news





The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for thunderstorms for much of England and Wales on Thursday after heavy rain and lightning affected other areas overnight.

Travel was delayed this morning and a care home in West Sussex was damaged after thunderstorms hit southeast England overnight. The Met Office warning remains in place until 10am.

A similar storm warning was also issued for south-west England and Wales until 8am on Thursday.

But the Met Office has now issued a third yellow weather warning for storms for parts of the East Midlands, West Midlands and Wales, which will remain in place until midnight.

Wet weather and travel disruptions could be sandwiched between the two hottest days so far in 2024.

Image: A third severe storm warning was issued for Thursday morning. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Two buildings in Sussex were damaged by lightning overnight, according to West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

A care home in Elmer, West Sussex, was attacked and its roof was damaged, while a university building in Chichester also had its roof and power systems damaged.

The service confirmed there were no injuries and the occupants had been moved elsewhere while assessing the damage.

Image: Photo: @WestSussexFire

Travel on South Western Railway trains was delayed after the storm, with delays between Axminster and Honiton due to landslides lasting until 11am on Thursday. This affected trains running to London Waterloo to Exeter St David's.

The National Weather Service also warned that overnight storms would disrupt Thursday morning's commute, causing “difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

Temperatures can rise up to 24C as the weather changes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marco Petaña said Thursday could see the warmest weather of the year, with temperatures reaching as high as 24 degrees Celsius in some areas.

It comes after temperatures hit 22.1C on Wednesday, the highest this year.

“After a stormy night, the rain will stop for some time in southern England,” Petanya said.

“We could see the sky brightening in some places and it’s going to be a warm day ahead.

“Some areas of the South East could even exceed Wednesday’s temperatures by reaching 24 degrees.

“However, it is likely to remain somewhat unsettled and the forecast may change over the next few days, with a few more thundershowers possible in the afternoon as skies brighten and temperatures rise.”

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Mr Petaña said forecasts were “very mixed”.

Some rain is likely across most of the UK, but temperatures will remain fairly warm, in the mid to upper teens.

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year, with highs reaching 22.1C at Santon Downham, Suffolk, and 21.9C at Aultvea in the North West Highlands.

However, elsewhere in the UK, temperatures were cooler in some coastal areas. In Inverbervie, northeast Scotland, the highest temperature was just 9.9C.

