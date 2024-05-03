Tiger Woods to compete in US Open after USGA grants special exemption





By: James Colgan May 2, 2024

Tiger Woods was granted a special exemption into the US Open at Pinehurst on Thursday.

Guess who's back?

On Thursday afternoon, the USGA announced that it had granted a special exemption to 15-time major champion and three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods to compete this year at host Pinehurst No. 2. Woods accepted the invitation. and plans to compete in the U.S. Open, which would mark his fourth start in 2024 if he also competes in the PGA Championship in May.

The news comes after Woods' national championship exemption expired in 2023, the end of a five-year exemption for major championship winners from Tiger's triumph at the 2019 Masters. Without an exemption for the event, Woods could have fought his way into the field through US Open qualifying, a feat that might have proven impossible given his body's playing limitations.

Ultimately, the USGA's “special exemption committee” deemed this route unnecessary, granting Woods an exemption for the event. Woods' exemption is only the second time such efforts have been used to grant a player entry into the event in the past five years and the first since Phil Mickelson at Torrey Pines in 2021.

According to the USGA's own guidelines, special exemptions are granted “based solely on a player's extraordinary performance over the years, particularly in USGA championships, additional major championships, time spent in as world No. 1, Tour victories, as well as recent performances/rankings. .”

The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career, Woods said in a press release announcing the bye. I am honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited about the opportunity to compete in this year's US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.

The USGA's decision to add Woods to the field comes the same day LIV Golf's Talor Gooch announced he would not attempt to qualify for the US Open. Gooch, 32, has won three times in LIV since the start of 2023, but his lack of major championship byes or Official World Golf Ranking points has forced him to compete in US Open qualifying to earn a place in the national championship. He has played in 11 career majors, where his career best result is a T14 at the 2022 Masters.

Woods, meanwhile, has won nine USGA titles, including the 2000, 2002 and 2008 US Opens, and is widely considered one of the greatest golfers to ever compete at the professional level.

“The history of the US Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA director of championships, in a statement. From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring victory over a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is on the field, and his accomplishments in the game have undoubtedly made it an easy decision for our Special Exemptions Committee.

James Colgan Golf.com Editor

James Colgan is News and Features Editor at GOLF, writing articles for the website and magazine. He manages Hot Mic, GOLF's media vertical, and uses his on-camera experience across all of the brand's platforms. Prior to joining GOLF, James graduated from Syracuse University, during which time he served as a caddying fellow (and trick looper) on Long Island, where he is originally from. He can be contacted at [email protected].

