COVID-19, chemtrails and climate: The absurd ideas being spread by UK reform candidates | british reform





Some of the highest-ranking prospective parliamentary candidates (PPC) for the right-wing populist Reform Party have been found to have posted conspiracy theories and other fringe views online. However, rather than keeping its distance, the party supported them. Here are 7 examples:

Trevor Lloyd-Jones Aldershot

Lloyd-Jones stands in what some analyzes identify as one of the reform's top targets. He spread anti-vaccine content on Facebook, including a photo showing a needle graffiti scribbled on top.

He also posted a meme making baseless accusations that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock used the Covid pandemic as a cover-up to murder scores of elderly people.

In the image, they stockpiled a large amount of a drug called 'Midazolam', then took all the elderly people out of the hospital, put them in nursing homes, killed them with midazolam, and called it 'Covid' by superimposing Corona on a photo of Hancock's face.

And he shared a 15-minute piece of content promoting urban conspiracy theories, originally posted by a member of the American far-right.

Lloyd-Jones declined to comment.

alex stevenson amber valley

Stevenson posted content promoting some of the conspiracy theories spread in recent months by former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen, who was defeated after comparing the use of Covid vaccines to the Holocaust.

Stevenson, who also stands in a position seen as a key point of reform, posted content from a US-based conspiracy theorist who spread claims that the Covid vaccine had caused a huge surge in excess deaths. Stevenson added the caption in capital letters: No matter how you manipulate the numbers, you can't hide a body!

And he posted a video made by a YouTuber who has been accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Stevenson did not respond to a request for comment.

Lynn Murphy Easington

Murphy also represents a seat identified as one of the top targets for reform. She called the climate emergency a virtual climate crisis.

She wrote on her Facebook account: “If you think the world will end because of climate change, you are mistaken. The climate changes seasonally. Bill Gates creates clouds to block the sun, but the Earth is a fireball of molten lava. This is taught in basic high school science.

Murphy did not respond to a request for comment.

Chris Palmer Gloucester

Farmer's conspiracy theories include claiming the World Economic Forum is conspiring to control the UK government and that a group of mayors representing the world's major cities are trying to use the climate emergency to justify banning people from traveling privately. spread. automobile.

He added in an online post on the topic, claiming this would mean the end of life as we know it. Ignore all climate crisis claims because they are designed to justify the creation of dictatorships. And he wrote that any expert who says CO2 is a pollutant is either confused, wrong, or lying.

Farmer did not respond to a request for comment.

Andrea Whitehead Liz West and Pudsey

Whitehead posted memes online promoting chemtrail conspiracy theories. She told the Guardian she sees this being made public as an opportunity for free publicity.

Hamish Haddow Chipping Barnett

Haddow accused the RNLI of sometimes calling on people it felt had no better option than attempting the dangerous Channel crossing to find safety in Britain, such as working as a taxi service for illegal immigrants.

In 2022, he withdrew as a Conservative candidate in the 2022 local council elections after tweets surfaced in which he said he supported Vladimir Putin. Haddow later claimed it was a joke, according to the report. Haddow declined to comment.

Noel Matthews North West Leicestershire

The Reform national organizer, responsible for dropping candidates for pale comments, reportedly defended Tommy Robinson and mocked Islamophobia while representing the party in the 2019 election.

According to BuzzFeed, he tweeted a link to an article claiming that convicted fraudster and far-right provocateur Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) has been persecuted. He then added his own exclamation, THIS, which is often understood to mean agreement with the message the author is quoting.

He also promoted content calling Islamophobia a stupid and made-up word, in a separate tweet. Is it Islamophobia or Islamophobia? I missed it when the word was coined. Nevertheless, Reform selected him again this time.

Matthews insisted he never said Islamophobia was invented, adding: I do not deny that there is unjustified hatred against Muslims in society and I detest it.

He said he was quoting someone else when he tweeted the word Islamophobia. And he did not respond to a request to clarify how his denial aligned with his second tweet.

reform response

A party spokesperson said, “This collection of allegations seems more like raking in the bucket.” It is primarily a set of people who post comedic memes and questions about issues that affect many people in the country. In some cases, this is not what the Guardian expects people involved in politics to post and say.

But Reform is proud to have among its candidates people who are not stereotypical, careerist politicians. I was afraid of my own shadow, and I was afraid that others would question my opinions.

Some of their views may be considered bizarre, but there are no malicious views here. Reform UK opposes net zero and the climate change agenda. I am proud of our country's history and believe that complete Covid lockdowns have been detrimental to the country, its economy and the well-being of its people.

If you look closely at someone, some of their comments may seem odd. Even Guardian readers, especially Guardian readers. But kicking them all out of politics would be detrimental to them and the country.

The spokesperson added in a second statement: At the level of these claims, it is clear that opponents of reform are scraping the barrel. In an email addressed to the party's address in Westminster, he added: These candidates are at the center of public opinion, but not the passive opinion of Westminster and North London.

He said: Maybe your researchers should go out more. It is well known that the reforms will eliminate candidates who profess views that go beyond the bounds of rational discourse. This is because it is different from existing political parties that hide behind suspensions and constant investigations.

