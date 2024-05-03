Latest Money: The best breakfasts to fill you up until lunch without breaking the bank | uk news





Which cereal has the least sugar? A guide to eating a healthier breakfast without breaking the bank

It can be difficult to balance eating nutritious foods that make you feel good without spending a lot of money.

In this series, we're trying to find the healthiest options in the supermarket at the best value, and enlisted the help of Sunna Van Kampen, founder of Tonic Health, whose reviews of food go viral on social media to find healthier choices.

This series aims not to find the healthiest options, but to help you get better nutritional value for as little money as possible.

Today we will learn about cereal, a breakfast staple.

Sugar trap?

“Protein and good fats fill you up and satisfy you, helping you start your day,” says Sunna.

“Unfortunately, cereals are high in sugar and carbohydrates, which can cause your blood sugar to spike and ultimately leave you hungry before lunchtime.”

You can tell what the problem is by looking at the nutrition label.

“Some popular brands contain 35% sugar, or up to 12 grams of sugar per 30 grams, which is already half of a child’s recommended daily intake,” says Sunna.

And that's before you take into account the fact that most people double the recommended intake.

“Studies have shown that the average bowl weighs 73 grams, rather than the recommended intake of 30 grams, which means your child can get their daily sugar quota at breakfast before school,” says Sunna.

Choosing Healthier Cereals

“The key to a healthier bowl of cereal is minimizing sugar and maximizing fiber. This is where options like Weetabix emerge as a better choice: 4.2 percent sugar and 10 percent fiber,” says Sunna. says:

Among the major brands, it's hard to beat.

Frosties and Crunchy Nuts aren't great, with 35% and 37% sugar content respectively. Cornflakes at 8% and Coco Pops at 17% are better, but still high.

alternative breakfast

Greek Yogurt: “High in protein and rich in probiotics, Greek yogurt is my breakfast go-to. Sprinkle some fresh berries and seeds on top for a boost of antioxidants.”

Porridge: “Oats are a great breakfast staple and provide great fiber, but context is important.

“It's great before a run or before hitting the gym, but if you're sitting at a desk all day, your blood sugar will spike, so it's best to add more protein and fat.

“For a more filling breakfast with more stable blood sugar, try adding peanut butter or protein powder.”

Eggs: “Boiled, poached or scrambled eggs are a protein-rich option to fuel you until lunch. Pair them with sourdough toast for perhaps the most balanced and value-for-money breakfast.”

“Switching to these alternatives can drastically reduce your sugar intake and boost your energy levels.”

money

We know cereal is value for money and an easy breakfast option, but let's take a closer look at the numbers.

Assuming the average bowl of cereal weighs 73g, the cost per bowl is around 50p for the Crunchy Nut cereal and around 25p for the 250ml milk it comes with.

“So the cost of a daily breakfast is 75p per day or 273.75 per year for 9.3kg of sugar,” says Sunna.

In contrast, a typical medium pastured egg costs 25p.

Putting three in one slice of sourdough (15p per slice) makes your optimal breakfast cost 90p per day or 328.5 per year.

“So you can trade 18 grams or more of sugar every morning for 18 grams or more of protein for an extra cost of 54.75 per year,” says Sunna.

“It’s a health investment worth the money.”

But if you want to stick with cereal, supermarket own-label brands are usually 60% cheaper than the branded versions.

