Abortion consumes US politics and courts, two years after SCOTUS project leak





Two years after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court signaled that the nation's abortion landscape was on the verge of radical change, the issue continues to engage courts, legislatures and governments. political campaigns in the country and change the course of lives.

On Wednesday, a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy, often before women realize they are pregnant, took effect in Florida, echoing laws in two other states. Meanwhile, in Arizona, lawmakers voted to repeal a sweeping abortion ban dating back to 1864, decades before Arizona became a state and the governor signed it a day later. Also this week, the Kansas legislature increased funding for anti-abortion centers, while advocates in South Dakota submitted the required number of signatures for a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution of State.

The status of abortion in states across the country has been constantly changing, with lawmakers passing measures and courts ruling on their challenges. Currently, 14 states ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with few exceptions. Meanwhile, most Democratic-led states have taken steps to preserve or expand access.

Some of them are exactly what we knew was going to happen, said David Cohen, a professor at Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law who studies abortion policy, and others were big surprises that, frankly, shocked the anti-abortion movement. on their heels.

Although more than 20 states have begun imposing abortion bans to varying degrees since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, studies have found that the number of monthly abortions nationwide is about the same, or even higher, than it was before the ruling. Asked to weigh in on the emotional debate, voters have since supported the position favored by abortion rights advocates on all seven statewide ballot measures.

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was officially declared effective June 24, 2022, upending nearly 50 years of legalized abortion across the country. But the world got a glimpse about six weeks earlier, on May 2, after a media outlet published a leaked draft.

With the Dobbs decision, the will of the people can now be respected, said Stephen Billy, vice president of state affairs for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. He said abortion rights supporters have sought to create uncertainty over laws that he says are clear, particularly with claims that the bans prohibit abortion in medical emergencies: they tried to sow political division just to advance their political agenda, he said.

Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court during a rally, March 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

At the time Politico published the leaked draft, Amanda Zurawski was undergoing fertility treatment and was about to learn that she was finally pregnant in about two weeks.

This woman from Austin, Texas, has always supported abortion rights and was furious that abortion rights were on the verge of disappearing. But she didn't expect it to have a direct impact on her life.

That changed months later when she was denied an abortion despite premature rupture of membranes, which can lead to dangerous internal bleeding. A few days later, he was diagnosed with sepsis, a potentially life-threatening reaction to infection. Her daughter, Willow, was eventually aborted, but Zurawski nearly died because of the delay.

She emerged from this experience as an activist.

I thought I would be a new mother with a newborn baby, she said in an interview. Instead, I was in Tallahassee, Florida, to meet with the vice president.

Zurawski was a plaintiff in a legal challenge seeking to clarify abortion law in Texas and has spoken about her experience before Congress and across the country. She recently left her tech job to spend the next few months supporting abortion rights and President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

I'm definitely someone who wants to fight for justice, she said. This is not the path I would have imagined.

Zurawski's widely publicized experience reflects the central role that abortion has played on the political stage during this highly charged election year.

In Arizona, one of the few states in dispute over who will decide the next president, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling last month saying a near-total ban on abortion passed in 1864 could be enforced now that Roe v. Wade had been canceled. That decision ultimately led to the repeal proposal that passed the House of Representatives last week and the Senate on Wednesday after a vitriolic debate. Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, signed the repeal Thursday. However, it is expected that the 1864 law will still be in force for some time.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists gather in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Florida, Maryland and New York will have measures on their agendas in November to protect access to abortion.

Women are going to find themselves in the impossible situation of not having access to health care, whether in an emergency or simply when it comes to family planning, said Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party. Floridians will have the opportunity to regain control.

Susan B. Anthonys Billy said her group is focused on defeating ballot questions in Florida and other states where their passage would overturn bans currently in place.

Arizona is one of at least eight states calling for a similar measure. A few states have also pushed for measures to be written into the state constitution.

The question also weighs heavily during the presidential election.

President Joe Biden blasted his likely opponent, former President Donald Trump, for appointing the Supreme Court justices who influenced the Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Florida on Wednesday to denounce the six-week ban enacted in the nation's third most populous state.

Trump, who said in April that he believed abortion laws should be decided by states, went further this week, telling Time magazine that states should also be able to sue women who seek to abort. So far, proposals to do so have not gained momentum in any state legislature.

This story has been edited to clarify that Stephen Billy is arguing that abortion rights supporters sought to create uncertainty about the laws, not to amplify the uncertainty in the laws.

