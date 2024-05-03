Foreign secretary visits Ukraine after Britain pledged to provide $3 billion in multi-year military support





Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Kiev to reaffirm Britain's support for Ukraine. The visit follows the Prime Minister's announcement that Britain will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, and will commit at least $3 billion a year to military support for Ukraine. A $36 million energy aid package, including $20 million in new emergency funding following the Russian attack.

During his visit to Kiev, the Foreign Secretary reiterated Britain's clear support for Ukraine. He met with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Shmihal and Foreign Minister Kuleva to discuss how the increased defense spending announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week, including $3 billion in multi-year funding for Ukraine and the largest-ever donation of military equipment, will help. I explained in detail what this would be like. Make sure Ukraine has what it takes to win.

The Foreign Secretary announced that Britain's military equipment donation would include providing precision-guided bombs, anti-aircraft missiles and equipment for 100 mobile air defense teams to help Ukraine shoot down Russian drones and missiles.

Britain has also pledged to double its domestic military production by investing an additional $10 billion over the next decade. This production will help ensure UK national security, while maintaining UK arms support for Ukraine and ensuring Ukraine remains in the fight for as long as necessary.

In addition to domestic commitments, the Foreign Secretary said the UK plans to bring together international partners next month to attract further donations to the Ukraine International Fund to meet Ukraine's urgent capacity requirements.

The Foreign Minister also confirmed a $36 million package for investments in Ukraine's energy infrastructure and future innovation to support Ukraine's energy transition and recovery.

This includes $20 million in emergency funding following a recent spate of attacks on the country's infrastructure, as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including power plants and gas storage facilities. This will bring the UK’s total contribution to Ukraine’s energy sector after 2022 to $170 million.

The UK funding will provide equipment to repair damaged energy infrastructure, help physically secure existing infrastructure and provide back-up support, including generators and distributed renewable generation, for use if more infrastructure is destroyed by a Russian attack. We will provide

Foreign Secretary Cameron said in Kiev:

Ukraine is fiercely defending itself against Russia's illegal aggression, a war that Putin thought would take days or years. But this war is the challenge of our generation, and Ukraine cannot fight it alone.

We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win. With years of military funding, weapons supplies and essential support to protect and repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the UK stands with Ukraine and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

An additional $16 million was awarded to the winners of the UK's Innovate Ukraine Green Energy Competition at a reception hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Galushchenko. The 13 winning projects, comprised of UK and Ukrainian innovators, partners, businesses and NGOs, have set out to innovate to help Ukraine rebuild a greener and more resilient energy grid. The funding was previously announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London and has now been awarded to beneficiaries.

In Kiev, the Foreign Minister saw how Ukrainians continue to show resilience in the face of Russian attacks and saw first-hand how Ukraine is advancing the development of innovative drones.

The Foreign Minister also began negotiations with Ukraine on the 100-year partnership, a new agreement that will build lasting links between the two countries across a variety of areas including trade, security and defense cooperation, science and technology, education and culture. The UK’s willingness to develop this partnership is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to building close and lasting cooperation with Ukraine and its people for decades to come.

