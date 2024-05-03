Britain has begun mass arrests of potential Rwandan deportees. What's next? | refugee news





British authorities have launched a series of operations to detain migrants in preparation for deportation to Rwanda as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's key immigration policy.

The Home Office, which oversees immigration issues in the UK, released video on Wednesday showing armed immigration officers handcuffing individuals at their homes and escorting them to deportation vans.

In a statement, the government announced a series of nationwide operations ahead of the first deportations scheduled to begin in the next nine to 11 weeks. Home Secretary James Cleverly said enforcement teams were ramping up to ensure they could quickly detain and take off people who had no right to be here.

Last month, parliament approved controversial legislation known as the Safety of Rwanda Bill that would allow asylum seekers who arrived in the UK illegally to be deported to Rwanda, even after Britain's Supreme Court declared the policy illegal last year. I did.

Sunak, who is expected to call an election later this year, said his main immigration policy would be to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats and tackle the problem of smuggling gangs.

Unions and human rights charities have expressed disappointment at the wave of arrests so far. Some have had success blocking transfers to deportation centers, but they say taking legal action is becoming increasingly difficult.

Who is the target of the mass arrest campaign?

The Home Office has announced that arrests will be carried out between January 2022 and June 2023 within an initial cohort of around 5,700 men and women who arrived in the UK without prior permission. People in this group have been sent the following notice of intent: They are considering deportation to Rwanda.

But government data this week showed the Home Office had lost contact with thousands of people facing deportation and had so far detained just 2,143 people. More than 3,500 people are missing, some believed to have fled across the Northern Ireland border into Ireland. Others include people who do not attend essential appointments with UK authorities. Ministers insisted enforcement teams would find them.

Several asylum seekers who attended mandatory appointments with British authorities as part of their asylum claims this week were arrested and told they would be sent to Rwanda.

Fizza Qureshi, CEO of the charity Migrants Rights Network, told Al Jazeera that people must go to a home office center to report, and once there there is no guarantee they will be able to leave freely.

The government did not provide exact figures for the number of arrests made since the operation began on Monday, but detentions were reported across the UK, in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and in cities including Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Maddie Harris, founder of the UK-based Humans for Rights Network, told Al Jazeera that asylum seekers with no ties to Rwanda from war-torn countries including Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria and Eritrea are being targeted under the scheme. He said he was being arrested as part of it.

One of the organisation's clients, a young woman who had lived in the UK for almost two years, was arrested as part of the crackdown. Harris said the young woman was told she would be deported to the East African country, even though she had no ties to Rwanda, and she was absolutely terrified.

According to the Humans for Rights Network, individuals who filled out the Home Office questionnaire in the past two years have also been arrested. The group said it initially believed that completing the form meant its client had been accepted into the UK asylum system and could not be deported.

That assumption has been proven wrong and is very concerning, Harris said.

What effect do arrest campaigns have on the people they target?

Rights groups, including the Migrants Rights Network, have in some cases successfully blocked some people from being taken to deportation centers, but Qureshi said 24/7 resistance is needed for each individual case.

Mr Qureshi added that the arrests were having a chilling effect, forcing asylum seekers to flee authorities and end up in exploitative situations. The raids push people underground and away from their support systems, she said. There is no safe option for people and that has already become clear.

Natasha Tsangarides, deputy director of Freedom from Torture, said detention risks reviving existing trauma in people who have been tortured or abused, while also alienating them from support systems.

Clinicians who work with torture survivors every day in our practice recognize that many will experience re-traumatization even after very brief periods of detention, adding that this can exacerbate trauma symptoms.

Not only does this bill put people at risk if they are sent to Rwanda, it also spreads fear in the community raising concerns that people may go underground to escape the danger.

The British government has not ruled out sending torture survivors to Rwanda.

Can legal action prevent deportation?

The ruling Conservative Party's plan to deport migrants who entered Rwanda without permission to enter the UK has faced legal hurdles and political wrangling in both houses of parliament for more than two years.

In June 2022, the first flight carrying refugees to Rwanda was halted at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Last year, Britain's Supreme Court ruled the deportation plan was unlawful on the grounds that the government could not guarantee the safety of migrants once they arrived in Rwanda.

The Rwanda Security Act, passed on April 23, bypasses a Supreme Court ruling and designates the East African country as a safe destination, paving the way for forced deportations to begin.

The Illegal Migration Act, enacted in July 2023, states that anyone arriving in the UK in a small boat will be banned from applying for asylum and will be detained and deported to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda .

Jonathan Featonby, senior policy analyst at the Refugee Council, told Al Jazeera that both bills would severely limit the ability of people to challenge deportation to Rwanda through the courts. I said there is.

Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally would be sent to Rwanda to be processed within the East African country's legal system and prevented from returning to the UK.

In reality, people's ability to take on these challenges and get the support they need to get through the process is severely limited, Featonby said. There are some legal bodies that have come together to provide legal support and allow individual cases and the bill itself to be challenged, but it is unclear how successful these challenges will be.

The agency, a senior public servants' union, filed an application for judicial review of the government's Rwanda plan on Wednesday, arguing its members risk breaking international law if they follow the minister's demands.

Featonby said he could also appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, but it would take time and would likely not prevent anyone from being deported to Rwanda in the meantime.

He added that the bill not only dehumanizes people coming to the UK for protection, but also disrupts the asylum process.

We demand that the entire scheme and illegal migration laws be scrapped and the government run a fair, efficient and humane asylum system.

