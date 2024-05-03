Notifications still remind us of things we'd rather forget





My breaking point with promotional emails and desktop alerts finally happened a few weeks ago. I woke up at 7 a.m. to an automated Legacy.com email with the death of a friend of mine in the subject line. The email itself was annoying enough, but what it said made it a cold, thoughtless annoyance: Remembering is important. The flowers you sent last year were a heartwarming gesture of sympathy and support.

I didn't send flowers. I planted a tree. This is what my friend wanted. It was right there in the obituary guestbook, Legacy.com asking me to sign again.

In fact, the Legacy.com email was just the straw that broke the camel's back. Things were kicked off a few months earlier by a Microsoft OneDrive notification. I had just left Google Drive and instead of creating a new email address, I used an old Hotmail account that had been linked to my Xbox account for over a decade. If you had told me I had photos in my email cloud storage, I wouldn't have believed you. I would swear up and down that I have never used cloud storage under that email address. However, a day after I updated my subscription, a Memories of That Day alert appeared.

I clicked on it and, oh boy, was that a mistake. Microsoft OneDrive wanted me to remember one of the darkest moments of my life by shoving photos of an abusive ex in my face that I had forgotten existed. In a fit of anger, I deleted every single one of those photos from my digital existence and canceled my OneDrive subscription. There are some things you don't need to remember because you will never forget them.

Notifications can intrude into every moment of our lives, fighting for our attention tactlessly. Yes, we can disable them or click unsubscribe for emails that never made it to the junk folder, but the fact is that they shouldn't be happening in the first place. Would we be okay with a stranger holding up a sign that said: Hey! Do you remember when your friend died? while they were running towards us in a cemetery? Would we accept our ex-partner shouting, “It was supposed to be me!” in the middle of our wedding ceremony? Enough intrusive thoughts run through my head daily. I don't need an algorithm to reinforce them because it mathematically concludes that I want to see what it wants to show me.

On the other hand, like all technology, notifications are tools. Getting too much can be distracting and overwhelming, but we risk forgetting something important if we get too little. And while we have the ability to adjust the notifications we receive, the companies that make these apps don't really have an incentive to cede control because they want us to use their products as much as possible. (Seriously, Duolingo, relax. You don't need to cry over my missed Klingon lesson.) It's even more complicated having to figure out which buttons to press in your settings to find the best compromise between the notifications you want and those that deserve attention. silent treatment.

I've now limited my smartphone notifications (largely by buying a stupid phone), but emails and cloud storage alerts have remained like an endless game of Wacky Gator, even though I don't don't remember signing up for most of them. And as soon as they appear, it's easier for me to ignore them than to figure out how to turn them off permanently. I always meant to dig into my email and cloud drive settings, but a week turned into a month, then a month turned into a year and now I have 414 active email subscriptions and a cloud drive which I never connect to because I dread its pop-UPS.

But there's something more harmful about using your own photos and memories, even the best ones, to capture your attention. It is convenient to store them in the cloud, even if you turn off all notifications that day. But this cloud is a server owned by a technology company that can rob you of your memories if you cancel your subscription. So what ?

An extreme solution by today's standards is to store everything on an external drive where no one but you has access to it. You lose the convenience of accessing it from any device, anywhere, at any time, but you gain something much better in return: privacy. So this is where I will store all my photos from now on. I've avoided buying a NAS because it seems like too much work, but it would be nice to still be able to access my data from anywhere. I'm done with emotionally oblivious algorithms and automated emails feigning sympathy to get me to interact with websites. My memories are not marketing tools.

