Goldman Sachs scrapes bonus caps for hundreds of UK employees | Goldman Sachs





Goldman Sachs has said it will scrap bonus caps for hundreds of Britain's top bankers. This is a move that allows star performers to earn up to 25 times their annual salary.

Goldman Sachs International CEO Richard Gnodde made the announcement in a video message to employees on Thursday. It comes months after UK regulators confirmed they were formally scrapping EU rules that had previously limited bonuses to twice an individual's base pay. UK lenders including HSBC, Barclays and NatWest plan to follow suit.

Gnodde said in the video that ending the UK cap would help create a level playing field across the international workforce. We are a global company and, wherever possible, we adopt a consistent global approach across everything we do. Bonus cap regulations have been a significant impediment to consistency in the compensation area.

He said Goldman had advocated for changes that would give the bank the flexibility to award payouts with greater weight on bonuses rather than fixed salaries. The move gives lenders more control over employee pay based on performance. It also makes it easier to defer salaries and recover bonuses from your banker if something goes wrong.

The changes apply to Goldman's 6,000 UK employees, hundreds of whom are known to be significant risk takers, who can now receive up to 25 times their salary in bonuses.

Going forward, we will align our UK significant risk taker compensation structure more closely with the company's global compensation principles. That means lower fixed salaries and higher discretionary compensation ratios, Gnodde said.

This also reflects the regulator's prudential goals, he added.

The change does not apply to Goldmans EU-based bankers and, unlike UK regulators, the US watchdog does not require guidance on maximum payouts.

The bonus cap was originally part of changes introduced after the banking collapse of 2007-08, aimed at stamping out a bonus culture that has been criticized for encouraging short-term profits over long-term stability. The hope was that reducing pay based on individual performance would reduce incentives for risky behavior.

But some British politicians and the Bank of England opposed the crackdown, arguing it would make it harder to attract skilled bankers and they would instead flee to competing hubs in New York, Singapore or Zurich. Then-Chancellor George Osborne attempted to overturn the law at the European Court of Justice in 2014.

Former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng then used the UK's exit from the EU as an opportunity to announce plans to abolish the cap in September 2022. The changes were later approved by his successor Jeremy Hunt and the regulator formalized the changes in November last year.

Goldman said in a statement: This approach provides greater flexibility to manage fixed costs throughout the cycle and pay for performance. This will connect the UK more closely with practices in other global financial centres, supporting the UK as an attractive location for talent.

