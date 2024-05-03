US intelligence chief warns Congress of rising cyberattacks





Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

America's top intelligence official warned Congress of an alarming increase in cyberattacks Thursday during a hearing on global threats.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the number of ransomware attacks worldwide increased by up to 74% in 2023.

Haines' comments come as various companies, such as UnitedHealth Group, MGM Resorts and Clorox, have been disrupted by cyberattacks over the past year.

“While the likelihood of a single attack having a widespread effect on disruption of critical services remains low, the growing number of attacks and the willingness of actors to access and manipulate these control systems increases the chances “At least one attack could have a more significant impact,” Haines told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Haines said U.S. entities were most heavily targeted in 2023, with attacks in sectors such as healthcare doubling from the previous year.

The intelligence chief also said he has seen a sharp increase in attacks on critical infrastructure control systems, but added that there are several ways entities can avoid being targeted.

In 2021, a ransomware attack forced the shutdown of the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The shutdown caused significant disruptions to gas delivery and led to long queues at pumps on the East Coast.

“A lot of these attacks are fundamentally possible because we're not engaging in good cybersecurity practices, not updating passwords, not doing the kind of work that needs to be done to fix the vulnerabilities,” Haines said.

Sen. Angus King, R-Maine, pushed Haines to do more to prevent state-sponsored attacks launched by U.S. adversaries. The United States has in recent years accused China and Russia of enabling cyberattacks on American soil.

“They need to understand that we are putting their systems at risk. … This has to be part of our strategy. It can't just be about patching and cyber hygiene,” King said.

Thursday's warning came a day after UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty told Congress in a separate hearing that the company paid a $22 million ransom to hackers who breached its subsidiary Change Healthcare. In 2023, cyberattacks also temporarily shut down MGM's hotel reservation system and disrupted Clorox production.

