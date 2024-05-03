Diaspora Jews think Judaism is more important than Zionism: British filmmaker | Israel Gaza War News





London, England When Gillan Mosely was a teenager, he began to question his upbringing.

Raised in a Zionist Jewish family, she spent much of her adolescence thinking about her sense of entitlement to the Holy Land.

For his 2022 documentary The Tinderbox, Mosely traveled to Israel to unpack the teachings of his British family.

Taking viewers through the history of the founding of the state of Israel, The Tinderbox interrogates the deep-rooted us-versus-them dichotomy that Moseley suggests is instilled in Zionism. She speaks to people from all sides, including settlers, liberal Israelis, Hamas officials, and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to find the roots of the conflict.

Al Jazeera speaks to Moseley about her personal journey, Israel's most recent deadly war in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 Hamas attack, and the growing clashes between Jewish communities.

Israeli settler Israel Medad is one of the characters featured in Mosley's film. [Courtesy of Gillian Mosely]

Al Jazeera: With Israel's war in Gaza showing no end, what should viewers take away from your film?

Gillian Mosley: When I saw the film after October 7th, it really gave me goosebumps and was quite unsettling because many places effectively predicted that this would happen if things didn't change.

Unfortunately, October 7th feels inevitable. If we do not learn from history, we are condemned to repeat it. I keep wondering at what stage we will actually start paying attention to history, learning from history, and doing better.

Al Jazeera: How would you describe your experience making the film and talking to people on both sides of the conflict?

Mosley: It was great. Everyone we spoke to was welcoming. Of course, there were people who didn't want to talk, but there were also people who really wanted to talk, and there were also people who were happy to be able to put their truth forward.

It is only by surveying a diverse cross-section of people that we can really understand the whole picture. I think this is one of the problems of today. Because people end up in an echo chamber and they miss so much.

You cannot judge based on one-sided understanding. You really have to understand everything, and a one-sided understanding won't fix the problem.

Al Jazeera: How important was it for you to sprinkle the film with the religious significance of the region?

Mosley: Holy sites are important to three religions. It always seems strange that one of those religions would try to dominate the other in such a big way. It is a place for all Abrahamic religions, and we seem to have forgotten that we are in danger.

Al Jazeera: In your film, you discuss how Israeli media plays an important role in Zionism.

Mosley: I don't think it's just the Israeli media's problem. I'm a bit older, but I don't really remember this level of propaganda when I was younger.

Because it's really interesting [the Canadian author, activist and filmmaker] Naomi Klein gave a Passover speech in Brooklyn last week in which she basically argued that Zionism had taken over from Judaism the most important role in world Jewry.

But the reality is that more and more Diaspora Jews are not joining. We believe that Judaism is more important than Zionism. So I think it's actually creating conflict among the world's Jewish population.

Judaism has existed for about 2,500 years. It has been 150 years since Zionism began. So I don't understand why some people think Israel is more important than Judaism, but on the surface there are people who think that way.

Many things done in the name of Zionism are completely contrary to my understanding of Judaism.

But I think the only thing worse than propaganda is a wall. Older Palestinians and Jews would have met each other. But we are now at a stage where there are generations of people who have never seen a Palestinian if they are Jewish, and vice versa.

Palestinian Christian Muna Tannous shares her perspective on the conflict on The Tinderbox. [Courtesy of Gillian Mosely]

Al Jazeera: You investigated Britain's role in the creation of the state of Israel. Is the UK’s response to the current conflict different from previous conflicts?

Mosely: It's very different, but one thing that needs to be made clear is that if you watch the film, there will be no doubt that at least the British facilitated this situation. Nevertheless, we do not take any responsibility for this and have never apologized.

But the reality is that when the British marched into Jerusalem in 1917, 90% of the population was Muslim and Christian. It was closer to 50-50 when we left. And in 1950, it was 90% Jewish. This is a huge demographic change in just 33 years.

What fascinates me is what will endure historically. And in that case, historically there were people who said this would be a problem and they were proven right.

I think history will prove the pro-Palestinian argument.

Al Jazeera: Israel is often described as the only democracy in the Middle East. Will this label be maintained?

Mosely: When I started making movies, a few things surprised me. Especially the fact that when I finished production, I felt like I had actually made a film about the nature of democracy.

I think democracy is being put to a severe test around the world right now, and I think one of the reasons is that there has been a lot of hypocrisy on the part of the Western powers. This is certainly the case in Israel.

Israel is a partial democracy, but it cannot be a democracy if everyone within it, as well as within its borders, does not have equal citizenship.

So it really made me think harder about why democracy is important and what happens when we make excuses for the poor behavior of our allies. I believe that for democracy to survive and thrive, hypocrisy must end.

