Fueling U.S. Semiconductor Competitiveness: Opening Markets Abroad





Thursday May 2, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

by Mary Thornton, Vice President, Global Policy

To maintain its leadership in semiconductors, the United States needs a robust trade policy to complement efforts to pick up the pace at home. This was the main message of public comments submitted by the SIA on April 22 in response to the United States Trade Representatives' (USTR) request for information on how trade policy can strengthen the resilience of the supply chain. American supply.

President Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act in 2022 to drive growth in the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, strengthen our supply chains, and ensure the U.S. semiconductor industry remains competitive globally. global scale. In short, it was a bold, bipartisan plan to increase chip manufacturing right here in America.

This historic initiative has already produced significant results. Companies across the semiconductor ecosystem have announced more than 80 new projects across America, now approaching half a trillion dollars in private investment since the introduction of the CHIPS Act.[1]. But to ensure the long-term competitiveness of U.S. semiconductor companies and to make the CHIPS Act even more powerful, we need larger global markets where SIA members can sell the chips they manufacture here at home.

Indeed, U.S.-based semiconductor companies generate 75% of their revenue from sales in foreign markets. Unfortunately, last year, US chip exports fell 14%.[2]despite the U.S. government's efforts to strengthen economic supply chain integration and resilience through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Americas Economic Prosperity Partnership (APEP).

SIA strongly recommends that USTR effectively leverage trade policy and pursue market-opening initiatives to stimulate global demand for U.S. semiconductors (and other products manufactured on U.S. shores). Likewise, we encourage the USTR to resume the fight for American businesses against market access barriers and regulations imposed by other governments that unfairly distort the playing field and disadvantage American industry. semiconductors.

As we navigate twists and turns in global trade and technology, it is clear that the future of the U.S. semiconductor industry depends not only on domestic investment, but also on smart, strategic international partnerships and policy smart business that aims to open new markets in the United States. made chips.

SIA looks forward to continuing to work with the U.S. government and other stakeholders to champion new ideas. Together, we can pave the way for a more resilient, competitive and sustainable U.S. semiconductor industry that powers tomorrow's breathtaking innovations.

[1] https://www.semiconductors.org/the-chips-act-has-already-sparked-200-billion-in-private-investments-for-us-semiconductor-production/[2] Based on NAICS code 334413.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.semiconductors.org/fueling-u-s-semiconductor-competitiveness-open-markets-abroad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos