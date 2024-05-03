The OECD says Britain will experience the slowest growth of all rich countries next year.





People walk in the rain on London Bridge in central London. Photo date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Lucy North-Pa Images | Dad Photos | getty images

Britain's 'sluggish' growth outlook is expected to result in the UK's worst economic performance among all advanced economies next year, according to new forecasts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 0.4% in 2024, the Paris-based think tank said in its latest global economic outlook on Thursday. This figure is lower than the previous forecast of 0.7% and is lower than that of other G7 countries except Germany (0.2%).

The UK economy is expected to grow by 1% in 2025, behind Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the US. This is because the ongoing impact of high interest rates and inflation continues to weigh on us.

This pessimistic outlook comes as the global economy shows signs of recovery, and the growth rate is expected to remain steady at 3.1% in 2024 and rise slightly to 3.2% in 2025.

“We are starting to see some recovery in many parts of the world,” Alvaro Pereira, OECD policy research director, told CNBC’s Silvia Amaro on Thursday.

Growth in advanced economies next year will be led by North America, which Ferreira said follows the United States' forecast for “strong growth” of 2.6% in 2024. Meanwhile, growth in Europe is expected to recover next year after a sluggish 2024. .

The OECD said there are signs of strength in emerging economies as well. In China, whose economy is suffering partly due to a prolonged slump in the real estate market, growth forecasts were revised up slightly from previous forecasts, which Mr Ferreira said was due to “stronger performance than in the recent past”.

The OECD said the global outlook was a sign that central banks' efforts to quell inflation were working.

“Monetary policy is doing what it is supposed to do,” Pereira said. “Real incomes are starting to recover, which will help consumption. I also think inflation is starting to come down.”

But he added that questions remain about how strong the global recovery will be, especially as central banks show signs of divergence over the future path of interest rates.

“If inflation continues to be tighter than we expect, the risk is clearly that monetary policy is likely to have to remain restrictive for a bit longer,” Pereira said.

According to the OECD, the inflation rate in 38 member countries is expected to fall from 6.9% in 2023 to 5% in 2024 and then further decline to 3.4% in 2025. Inflation is expected to return to target by the end of 2025. In most major economies, it is around 2%, the OECD said.

