Train strike and traffic jams: UK travelers could face delays in coming days | transport





Bank holiday holiday traffic jams will mark the start of a bumpy 10 days for Britain's roads and rails. This is because civil engineering work and train engineer strikes subside in early May when it rains.

Car companies were expecting the longest delays to occur on roads late Friday afternoon, particularly those heading south-west from London.

The RAC predicts around 16 million extra car holidays will be taken over the upcoming long weekend, which is higher than the average for the first public holiday in May. But analysts Inrix said roads would be less congested than during the similarly hard-hit Easter holiday period.

The West Coast Main Line, one of Britain's main rail arteries, will be partially closed over the weekend, allowing more travelers to travel by motorway. There will be no trains from London Euston on Sundays and reduced services on the rest of the weekend. Further closures near Coventry, Crewe and Carlisle will mean passengers traveling to the Midlands, particularly Scotland, will have to switch or divert buses.

Rail services will also be suspended in Cambridge and Liverpool over the weekend.

Passengers have been warned to check before travelling, while Network Rail is delivering 487 individual projects over the bank holiday as part of its 75 million program.

Network Rails system operations director Anit Chandarana said most railways would operate normally. We know people want to travel by train rather than alternative buses and we are doing our best to fit as many operations as possible into these closures. Minimize the impact on passengers and cargo customers.

Monday, a bank holiday, means train drivers from the Aslef union will go on strike for another week, with a nationwide overtime ban starting until next Saturday. Drivers are planning to stage a 24-hour strike at each of Britain's national rail operators for three days starting Tuesday.

A series of 24-hour disruptions will put most trains out of service, while an overtime ban will reduce schedules and severely disrupt some routes.

Most operators will not run trains on strike days, affecting some cross-border services to Wales and Scotland.

Train drivers are set to strike for the first time on commuter services in southern England on Tuesday 7 May. Long-distance trains and Midlands services will be hardest hit by disruptions on Tuesday, while most trains in the North will be out of service on Thursday 9 May.

More and more people are expected to head abroad this weekend instead, with Friday expected to be the busiest day of the year for air travel from the UK. With more than 3,000 departures scheduled, there were about 10% more flights over the long weekend than at the same point in 2023, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

