UK sanctions extremist groups and individuals over allegations of settler violence in West Bank





The additional sanctions package targets those inciting and perpetrating settler violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

The new measures follow an unprecedented rise in settler violence last year and follow Britain's previous sanctions imposed in February.

The Foreign Secretary today announced additional sanctions against Israeli extremist groups and individuals responsible for violence in the West Bank.

Today's package includes two groups known to have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and four individuals responsible for committing human rights violations against these communities.

The move follows an unprecedented rise in settler violence in the West Bank last year, with the United Nations recording at least 800 incidents since October last year.

One of the groups sanctioned today is Hilltop Youth, a hard-line nationalist Israeli youth group that is establishing illegal settler outposts across the West Bank in the name of expelling all Palestinians from the occupied territories. Rehaba was also sanctioned today for allegedly inciting, promoting and inciting violence against Arab and Palestinian communities.

Foreign Secretary Cameron said:

Extremist settlers are undermining security and stability and threatening prospects for peace.

The sanctions package targets two groups responsible for these attacks and four individuals directly responsible for serious violence against Palestinian civilians.

Israeli authorities must crack down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action, including further sanctions, if necessary.

The four individuals sanctioned today for alleged serious human rights violations against the Palestinian community are:

Noam Federman: Radical settler activist and former leader and spokesperson for the now-defunct Kach party, which advocated overtly racist and violent policies. He educated settler groups on how to commit acts of violence against Palestinians and avoid repercussions from the state of Israel. Neria Ben Pazi was responsible for the illegal construction of three illegal outposts between 2015 and 2023, and she supported and participated in acts of violence and Bedouin displacement. Eden Levi, a member of the Palestinian community in the West Bank, has been documented on several occasions as engaging in attacks and threats against Palestinians as part of a wider campaign of intimidation aimed at driving the Palestinian population out of the region. As recently as October 12, 2023, he was involved in an incident in which Palestinian villagers were beaten and sexually assaulted. Elisha Yered: Unofficial spokesperson for Hilltop Youth. He has a history of making inflammatory statements that incite religious hatred and violence, including justifying the killing of Palestinians for religious reasons and calling for the seizure of Palestinian land and the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank.

Today's bill imposes financial restrictions on businesses and individuals and imposes travel restrictions on individuals.

Additional Information Definition An asset freeze prevents a British citizen or a business in the United Kingdom from handling funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a specified person. It also prevents funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of a named person. UK financial sanctions apply to everyone within UK territory and waters and to all British people. A travel ban means that the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971. You must be refused permission to enter or remain in the UK (leave granted to an excluded person will be invalid).

