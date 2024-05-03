U.S. Treasury Department issues final rules to lower consumer costs, continue U.S. manufacturing boom in clean batteries and vehicles, and strengthen energy security





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released final rules on the clean vehicle provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that reduce costs for consumers, spur a U.S. manufacturing booms and strengthen energy security by building resilient supply chains with allies and partners. Since the election of President Biden, $173 billion in private sector investment has been announced in the U.S. clean vehicle and battery supply chain.

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has sparked a boom in U.S. investment and manufacturing. I have seen firsthand in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Kentucky how ecosystems have developed in communities across the country to offshore the entire clean vehicle supply chain so that the United States can lead in green energy, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. The Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Vehicle Credits Save Consumers Up to $7,500 on a New Vehicle and Hundreds of Dollars a Year on Gas, While Creating Good-Paying Jobs and strengthening our energy security.

Today's actions by Treasury and DOE provide clarity and certainty to a rapidly growing electric vehicle market, said John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for international climate policy. The direction we are heading is clear: toward a future where many more Americans drive an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid and where those vehicles are affordable and made here in America.

Since his first day in office, President Biden has bet on America, invested in our competitiveness and stood with America's auto workers, said Ali Zaidi, aide to the president and national climate adviser . We are seeing the impact of this leadership. Under President Biden, the United States has gone from being a laggard to becoming a global leader in investing in electric vehicle manufacturing. Sales of electric vehicles have quadrupled. New factories are opening, including 15 gigafactories tasked with bringing back jobs manufacturing batteries invented here to America. Driven by the President's vision and leadership, the sector is experiencing a manufacturing boom and reaching every corner of the country. These clean vehicle credits are the latest action the Biden-Harris administration is taking to save consumers thousands of dollars and ensure the future of the auto industry is built in America by American workers.

The final rules released today strengthen and secure supply chains and provide certainty for manufacturers and taxpayers. After careful consideration of the numerous public comments received in response to the proposed rules, the Department of the Treasury and the IRS are providing definitions and rules regarding taxpayer and vehicle eligibility for the Clean New Vehicle Credit and the Vehicle Credit clean second-hand. The rules also address requirements for critical minerals and battery components as well as restrictions on covered foreign entities (or excluded entities) that were added to the Clean Vehicle Credit by the IRA. Along with today's final rules, the Department of Energy (DOE) is also issuing final interpretive guidance related to the definition of foreign entity of concern for purposes of the 30D Clean Vehicle Credit and the Manufacturing Grant Program of batteries created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Today's release also includes rules for transferring the 30D Clean Vehicle Credit of up to $7,500 and the 25E Clean Vehicle Credit of up to $4,000 to registered dealers. This mechanism created by the IRA already expands the reach of credits by making credit available at the point of sale rather than when buyers file their taxes. Researchers have found that consumers overwhelmingly prefer an immediate discount at the point of sale. So far this year, more than 100,000 credits have been transferred at the point of sale, representing more than $700 million in upfront savings for consumers.

These rules provide robust program integrity measures, including an initial review of compliance with critical mineral and battery component requirements as well as FEOC restrictions beginning this summer. The IRS, with analytical assistance from DOE, will conduct an initial review of documentation and certifications meeting material sourcing requirements to ensure that qualified manufacturers accurately represent the contents of their batteries. Additionally, the final rules confirm that taxpayers can rely on vehicle eligibility information provided by manufacturers so that they are not penalized for manufacturers' errors.

Calculation of the critical minerals credit of $3,750

To determine the allowable critical mineral content for purposes of the critical mineral requirement, today's release proposes a new test, the Traced Allowable Added Value Test. As part of this test, manufacturers must carry out detailed supply chain tracing to determine the actual percentage of value added for extraction, processing and recycling. The actual percentage is used to determine the applicable critical mineral value that is allowable. Manufacturers can continue to use the 50 percent stacking described in the proposed rule as a transition rule until 2027.

Foreign Entity of Concern

With respect to the Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restriction, the final regulations make permanent the allocation-based accounting rules for applicable critical minerals contained in a battery cell. The final rule also identifies certain battery materials that cannot be traced. As standards and tracing capabilities develop, qualified manufacturers can temporarily exclude these battery materials from FEOC due diligence and FEOC compliance determinations through 2027.

To take advantage of the FEOC transition rules for non-traceable battery materials, qualified manufacturers must submit a report during the initial review process noted above, demonstrating how the qualified manufacturer will comply with the FEOC restriction a once the transition rule is no longer in effect. effect.

Own vehicle credit requirement

2024

2025

Restriction on relevant foreign entities for battery components

(to receive credit)

YES

YES

Restriction on foreign entities of concern for critical minerals

(to receive credit)

NO

YES

Percentage applicable to battery components (to receive $3,750)

60%

60%

Percentage applicable to critical minerals (to receive $3,750)

50%

60%

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to using every tool available to build secure, resilient, and reliable supply chains for electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries, and to creating good-paying, union jobs along the way. of the electric vehicle supply chain in the United States. The White House, in conjunction with the Treasury Department and the Department of Energy, intends to convene domestic producers of critical minerals, battery manufacturers and automobile manufacturers in the coming weeks to identify potential additional opportunities to accelerate the growth of this sector in the United States, notably through levies. agreements between domestic producers of critical minerals and manufacturers of batteries and electric vehicles.

