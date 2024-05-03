



Joelle Grogan examines the current conflict between Ireland and the UK over claims that 80% of asylum seekers arriving in Ireland in 2024 will arrive via the UK from Northern Ireland.

Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee claimed last week that 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland are crossing the border from Britain to Northern Ireland. This figure is neither a confirmed nor a statistical figure, [and not from] According to Tnasite (Deputy Prime Minister), the Irish government has, on a database or evidence basis, blamed Britain's Rwanda policy as the driving force behind the surge in arrivals to Ireland seeking international protection. With Taoiseach Simon Harris declaring Ireland will not be a hostage to British politics, the debate over arrivals claiming asylum risks escalating into tensions not seen since Brexit.

Both Ireland and the UK struggle with irregular migration and asylum policies, and their responses have clear similarities. In both countries, courts have intervened to find it unlawful to designate Rwanda (the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom) and the United Kingdom (the High Court of Ireland) as safe third countries to send asylum seekers. The governments of both countries responded to the court ruling by ignoring the court ruling and revising domestic laws to designate the country as a safe country. As a result, both governments are likely to face additional legal challenges.

However, in Ireland, even if the law were changed to re-designate the UK as a safe third country, it would not guarantee the return of asylum seekers to the UK. It has proven difficult to pinpoint exactly on what legal basis post-Brexit asylum transfers can be made. Both sides acknowledged that operational arrangements were in place to make the move possible, but the Prime Minister stressed that this was not a legal obligation.

Before Brexit, a common travel area meant that Ireland and the UK worked closely together on immigration policy, jointly administering exemptions from EU migration rules. At the same time, responsibilities and transfers of asylum seekers between the UK and Ireland were based on the EU's Dublin Regulation, which ceased to apply to the UK on 31 December 2020. The fact that we are now outside the Dublin Regulations also means that goods arriving in the UK by small boat cannot be returned to France.

Post-Brexit, Taoiseach Simon Harris now finds himself on the same footing with the UK as Rishi Sunak is with France. The other party is not willing to agree to a bilateral return agreement. There would also be political dividends for Sunak if he could show that driving asylum seekers to Ireland would have some deterrent effect on Rwandan policy.

Sunak said he would not sign a bilateral deal with Ireland without a return agreement with France. The Prime Minister no doubt wants Ireland to put pressure on France to agree a bilateral bilateral return agreement, but that seems unlikely. France has already said it would only consider a wider UK-EU deal, but Sunak has ruled that out. But labor did not.

Labor has previously expressed interest in seeking an agreement with the EU. The party is likely to recognize that if it wins the next election, it will inherit a backlog of asylum applications currently exceeding 130,000, for which there is no politically easy solution that can be achieved unilaterally through domestic policy alone.

On the Irish side, the new migration and asylum agreement will soon be formally adopted across the EU, and Ireland has said it will agree to it. The treaty aims to speed up the processing of asylum applications through new screening and condensed procedures for applicants from countries with low asylum recognition rates. Another element of the agreement is a solidarity mechanism that aims to reduce the impact on frontline EU member states by requiring other EU countries to accept relocated asylum seekers or contribute financially.

A future Labor government could seek to link to the EU's migration and asylum agreement in a similar way to how non-EU member states previously concluded the Dublin Regulation, or could aim to conclude a separate returns agreement that includes: Burden sharing.

However, in the short term, tensions between Ireland and the UK are likely to increase. The Irish government's announcement of plans to deploy the Garda to front-line enforcement duties raises concerns about cross-border backlash, discriminatory checks and racial profiling in Northern Ireland, undermining both countries' core commitment to avoid border crossings. There is a risk of becoming Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The results of UK local elections will also be important. If Sunak gets better results than expected, just days after passing the Rwanda Bill and ratifying the UK-Rwanda Treaty that governs Rwandan policy, he may double down on the assumption that correlation equals causation. His uncompromising stance towards Britain's closest neighbours.

Migration and asylum have become battlegrounds for both countries for the upcoming elections, with both countries keen to show control even at the expense of good neighborly relations.

ByDr Joelle Grogan, UK Senior Fellow in Changing Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/does-the-uks-rwanda-policy-risk-the-uk-ireland-relationship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos