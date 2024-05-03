US adds 175,000 jobs in April as hiring slows and unemployment remains steady | American economy





In the United States, hiring slowed in April, with the creation of 175,000 additional jobs and a slowdown in wage growth.

The news cheered investors who hope a slowdown in the labor market will prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates that have hit a 20-year high as the United States stubbornly battles high inflation. All major US markets rose in early trading.

Last month, the Labor Department reported that the United States added 315,000 jobs in March, far more than the 192,000 jobs economists had predicted. April's figures were lower than expected and the unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 3.9% during the month, but these figures underline the continued strength of the jobs market.

This is the 40th consecutive month of job creation in the United States and the 27th consecutive month with an unemployment rate below 4%, the longest such streak since 1953.

The gains were broad-based, with health care, welfare, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing and construction all adding jobs.

Growth in the job market continued even though the Fed maintained its rate policy. The Fed said this week that inflation remains high and that it does not plan to cut interest rates until it is confident that price increases will slow to reach the 2% target. . Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, said that slowing price increases was taking longer than expected, but that he expected inflation to return this year.

Wage increases in April, also closely watched by the Fed, were also lower than expected, rising 3.9% year-over-year after rising 4.1% in March.

Despite dashed expectations signaling an economic slowdown, the labor market has still maintained a pattern of growth and consumers can be cautiously optimistic about the Fed's ability to reduce inflation while avoiding a recession, Steve Rick said , chief economist at TruStage.

ADP, the largest payroll services provider in the United States, announced this week that private sector employment increased by 192,000 positions in April and that annual wages increased 5% over a year ago. year.

Hiring was widespread in April, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. Only the information, telecommunications, media and information technology sector showed weakness, posting job losses and the slowest pace of wage increases since August 2021.

