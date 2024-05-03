What are the British Reforms? Can we really put Labor in the top 10? So what about Galloway?





A new right-wing party is establishing itself as an electoral force in Britain. But what are the UK reforms and can they actually affect the general election?

Many people may not have heard of it yet, but you've certainly heard of our Honorary Chairman, Nigel Farage. And the party's performance in local elections shows Rishi Sunak should be worried.

The Conservatives have already lost one member, Lee Anderson of Ashford, who defected in March to support Reform England, and results from local elections in England and by-elections in Blackpool South suggest many former Tory voters are following the same path. do.

Reform split support on the right, with Labor winning by just over 100 votes behind the Conservatives in Blackpool South.

The Conservative Party is very concerned about the party issuing the following warning: “A vote for reform is a vote for Sir Keir Starmer, who takes us back to square one.

But there are parties similar to Reform on the left of the political spectrum, and Mr Sunak will hope that George Galloway's British Workers' Party can have a similar impact on Labour.

Although the exact date has not yet been confirmed, both parties have high expectations for this year's general election, which is expected to take place in the second half of the year.

What is Reform UK and who are the key players?

After Britain officially left the European Union (EU), the party changed its name from the Brexit Party, and Mr. Farage took over as leader.

He was replaced by businessman Richard Tice, until recently unknown outside Westminster.

But the party recently won its first parliamentary seat by persuading Lee Anderson, who was suspended by the Conservatives for refusing to apologize for controversial comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Anderson, who was once a Labor MP before joining the Conservatives, believes his new party can surpass its predecessor.

“We’re going up and the Conservatives are coming down,” he said after being told the results from Blackpool South.

“We were planning to meet one day. We had already met in the North and Midlands.

“I think we’ll surpass them in about four or five months after the general election.”

The party has a reputation for being unwoke and has campaigned on issues including low taxes and low immigration.

What impact could the UK reforms have?

The Brexit Party has never been given a chance to compete with the Conservatives. That's because Farage decided not to field candidates in seats held by the Conservatives, as then-leader Boris Johnson was campaigning for a quick exit from the EU.

Reform UK said it would not do such a thing again this time and Mr Tice insisted there would be no election deal.

Asked what Reform UK aims to achieve at the general election, party leader Mr Tice said: Get as many votes as possible. To secure some seats.

Frankly, this would be a good chance for us to get more votes than the Conservatives.

You have to be optimistic. That's ambitious, but quite doable given the trends and progress in our polls.

Keep in mind that there is probably a third of the country who has never heard of us yet. So when people haven't heard of us and they think about what we're researching and what we're accomplishing, it shows that there's a tremendous amount of additional growth and voting in some sense.

If Chairman Emeritus Farage decides to return to the front line of campaigning, as expected, the chances of reform having an impact in the general election will be greatly increased.

ITV's election expert Colin Rallings said Reform England would be a disaster for the Tories if they replicate Blackpool South's performance nationally in the general election.

What about George Galloway's Labor Party?

There is another new force in British politics that many younger voters may have never heard of, but older Brits will almost certainly know about George Galloway.

He founded and led the British Labor Party. He was a member of the Labor Party and was kicked out by Prime Minister Tony Blair for opposing the Iraq War, but later won two by-elections and ran as a candidate for the Respect Party.

He founded the left-wing British Labor Party in 2019 and became its first member of parliament this year after winning Rochdale in an election in March on a vote supporting the Gaza Strip in the Middle East conflict.

Despite being on opposite sides of British reform and politics, the similarities are striking.

Mr Galloway also campaigned for Brexit and he too has described himself as anti-woke and, like Mr Tice, believes his party can have a significant impact on the general election.

How much impact will the Gaza conflict have on the UK?

Mr Galloway's success in Rochdale, which has a large Asian population, was largely due to his support for the Gaza Strip. And it was thought that the conflict could have real implications for who holds power in Britain.

Labor lost control of Oldham in local elections, with pro-Palestinian independents winning a majority of seats.

Mr Galloway declared “this is for Gaza” when he won Rochdale and repeatedly backed the Palestinians during his speech in the House of Commons.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he worries every time we lose votes after reports emerged that his party's stance on Gaza had cost it some seats in local elections.

Mr Galloway said: My candidate, Shahbaz Sarwar, was due to score a big win on Manchester City Council as he was set to surprise the deputy leader of Labour.

We have broken through to Rochdale Council and a new group of councils will be announced later this afternoon.

And it looks like our candidate in the West Midlands may have sacrificed the mayoralty for Labour.

I said Keir Starmer would pay a high price for his betrayal of the Palestinians. Today is the beginning.

His party has so far won at least two council seats in the Rochdale area and is hoping to win more.

Galloway argued that 'the reforms will have the same effect on Labor as they have on the Conservatives'.

The firebrand politician recently announced that his party would field candidates for up to 500 seats across the UK in this year's general election.

Mr Galloway said: Mr Farage and the Reform Party will likely have the same impact on Labor as they are likely to have on the Conservatives.

We will win seats, but potentially hundreds of them, which will have a real impact on the outcome.

Mr Galloway also said he was discussing defecting with three Labor MPs and a colleague.

Mr Galloway said he was confident his party would win the majority of seats in the UK, excluding those where it decided not to abstain for political reasons.

So people don't have to choose between Tweedledee and Tweedledum. They will make real choices. And we feel it is our duty to provide that.

Islington North is one of the seats the party would not be able to stand in if former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn were to run as an independent.

“We want him to lead an alliance of socialist political forces, and he is the ideal person for that,” Mr. Galloway said.

