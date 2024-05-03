Joint Statement from the 2024 Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) between the United States, Japan and Australia, May 2, 2024 > US Department of Defense > Press release





Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III convened a trilateral defense ministerial meeting in Hawaii on May 2, 2024. This was the thirteenth meeting between Australia's defense leaders. the three nations and highlighted the historic achievements made in implementing the activities and practical areas of cooperation set out in the 2023 Joint Declaration.

The ministers are united by our shared values ​​and our determination to deepen cooperation to promote security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Ministers welcomed and recognized the importance of the strategic documents recently implemented by each country, highlighting their deep strategic alignment and shared values. They affirmed the important role that the trilateral partnership contributes to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific and the significant progress over the past year demonstrating their growing trilateral coordination at all levels and in all areas.

The ministers reiterated their strong opposition to any attempt by the People's Republic of China (PRC) to unilaterally change the status quo through force or coercion in the South and East China Seas. This includes concerning and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, such as dangerous encounters at sea and in the air, the militarization of disputed areas, and the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militias, including the interference with routine maritime operations and efforts to disrupt the exploration of other countries' offshore resources. They strongly opposed China's assertions and actions that are inconsistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and undermine international rules, standards and norms. They decided to work together to help States be able to exercise their rights and freedoms in the maritime domain, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, in accordance with UNCLOS.

The ministers stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They called for a peaceful resolution of issues between the two sides of the Strait.

The ministers reaffirmed their enduring commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Southeast Asia, where sovereignty is respected, international law is followed and nations can make decisions without constraint. They reaffirmed their commitment to the centrality and unity of ASEAN as well as the ASEAN-led regional architecture. They recognized the importance of strengthening cooperation with Southeast Asian partners, notably the Philippines, and welcomed the second meeting of defense ministers and secretaries of Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States, which is also held in Hawaii.

The Ministers committed to deepening cooperation with Pacific Island Countries, supporting their needs and efforts in implementing the Pacific Islands Forum 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. Ministers said they would continue to expand their regional engagement with their Pacific counterparts, including through the Pacific Islands Forum of which Australia is a member, and other inclusive Pacific architectures.

Ministers welcomed the deployment by the US Coast Guard of the Harriet Lane Cutter on its first Operation Blue Pacific patrol in Oceania in early 2024. This deployment provided the US Coast Guard with the opportunity to work alongside countries Pacific Islanders to share best practices in maritime domain awareness and support regional efforts by the Forum Fisheries Agency to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

Ministers are deeply concerned about North Korea's nuclear and missile development. They strongly condemn North Korea's repeated missile launches, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and other launches using ballistic missile technology, which constitute serious violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The ministers strongly condemn the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea's export and Russia's purchase of North Korean ballistic missiles in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. UN, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine. Ministers remain committed to working with the international community to address the serious threat posed by North Korea to the region. They reiterate their call on North Korea to immediately resolve the kidnapping issue and end its human rights violations.

Ministers noted progress in introducing counterattack capabilities by Japan and investment in long-range strike capabilities by Australia. They confirmed that Australia and Japan would work closely, as well as with the United States, as these capabilities were introduced.

Ministers recognized the significant progress made by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States over the past year in implementing AUKUS, and noted the positive contribution of the AUKUS partnership to security and to stability in the region. Recognizing Japan's strengths and close bilateral defense partnerships with the three AUKUS countries, the ministers acknowledged that AUKUS partners plan to cooperate with Japan on AUKUS Pillar II advanced capabilities projects.

Ministers welcomed the entry into force in August 2023 of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and Australia, which will enable deeper trilateral cooperation and strengthen interoperability by facilitating the presence of security forces. Australian Defense Forces alongside US Forces Japan and the Japan Self-Defense Forces alongside the Australian Defense Forces. American forces in Australia. They marked the first reciprocal deployments of the Japanese F-35A aircraft to Australia and the Australian F-35A to Japan in 2023, as the first cooperative activities under the RAA. Additionally, the Ministers welcomed upcoming activities planned for the joint trilateral training of F-35s in 2025 and 2026. They noted the progress made in trilateral training using ranges in Australia and the successful conduct of the first launch anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile launches in Australia in 2023. Ministers commit to leveraging the RAA to enable Japan to participate, alongside US armed forces, in force posture activities in Australia during the year future.

The ministers welcomed the historic first achievements and activities in the trilateral work over the past year and reaffirmed their intention to increase the complexity and scope of their joint work. Since 2022, the three militaries have conducted multiple coordinated asset protection missions, undertaken trilateral transits in the South China Sea, and increased the complexity of trilateral intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) cooperation, including real operations in the maritime and air domains. They committed to expanding trilateral cooperation on SRI.

Ministers welcomed Australia's valuable inaugural participation in the US-Japan command post exercise, KEEN EDGE, in February, as well as ongoing work to promote closer operational collaboration.

The ministers reaffirmed their vision for a networked air defense architecture between the United States, Japan and Australia to counter growing air and missile threats in the Indo-Pacific region, including by expanding information sharing on missile defense and integrating future capabilities. They announced plans for the United States Armed Forces, Australian Defense Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces to conduct a first regional air and missile defense live-fire exercise in 2027 as part of Exercise TALISMAN SABER.

Today, ministers signed the trilateral agreement on research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) projects. Scientific and technological cooperation is essential to maintain their collective advantage and deepen their defense cooperation. This historic arrangement allows the respective defense organizations to pursue areas of interest for operationally relevant advanced collaboration. Through this agreement, the ministries will further discuss cooperation opportunities in the areas of collaborative fighter jets, autonomous systems and composite aerospace materials.

Reflecting the essential role that the trilateral partnership plays in maintaining regional stability, the ministers committed to strengthening our defense cooperation in the following areas:

Trilateral activities and exercises:

Conduct trilateral F-35 Joint Strike Fighter training in all three countries over the next two years, including exercises such as: Exercise COPE NORTH 2025 – United States Exercise BUSHIDO GUARDIAN 2025 – Japan Exercise PITCH BLACK 2026 – Australia Continue to increase the frequency and complexity of high-end trilateral exercises in northern Australia, such as Exercise SOUTHERN JACKAROO. Increase the opportunities and increase the complexity of ISR cooperation. Regularize U.S. Forces and Australian Defense Force asset protection missions by the Japan Self-Defense Forces and transits through Australia, Japan, the United States, and other partners. Accelerate and deepen trilateral cooperation in information sharing. Continue trilateral political and strategic dialogues on regional issues.

Expanded cooperation:

Pursue cooperative opportunities through trilateral research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) agreements in operationally relevant advanced technologies. Strengthen strategic capabilities cooperation in multiple areas, including conducting a first joint, combined air and missile defense live-fire exercise in 2027 during Exercise TALISMAN SABER. Increase Japan's participation in Australia-US force posture cooperative activities.

Inclusive partnerships:

Deepen engagement with ASEAN Member States (including under ADMM-Plus), Pacific Island Countries, India, the Republic of Korea and like-minded partners and allies to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order. Coordinate capacity building engagements with regional partners.

The ministers affirmed that trilateral defense cooperation is essential to maintain regional stability, transparency and respect for international rules and standards. They reiterated their strong determination to keep the Indo-Pacific free, open, secure and prosperous while continuing to expand the scope of defense cooperation.

