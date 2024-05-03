UK local elections show great frustration for conservatives





Britain's Conservative Party suffered a huge setback on Friday in local elections seen as a gauge of how the party will perform in the upcoming general election and a key test for embattled Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

With most results announced on Friday evening, the Conservatives had their worst performance in a series of local elections since the 1990s. The party has lost more than 400 seats so far, including six in Hartlepool, a city in northeastern England that represents the expanded political territory it claimed after Brexit, and is now losing to a resurgent Labor party.

The Conservative Party achieved a notable victory in the Tees Valley mayoral election, also in northeast England. There, Tory incumbent Ben Houchen held on, reducing his majority.

But the picture is grim for the Conservatives, who have trailed the opposition Labor Party by double digits in national opinion polls almost everywhere for 18 months and face a landslide defeat in the general election.

Polling expert and Conservative senator Robert Hayward, referring to Tony Blair's resolute transition period, said this appeared to be the worst local election for the Conservatives since the end of the era of Margaret Thatcher and John Major. 1997 election victory.

In the coastal area of ​​Blackpool South, Labor won the parliamentary by-election by a wide margin over the Conservatives, who came in second place by a narrow margin behind the small right-wing party Reform UK. Former Tory lawmaker Scott Benton resigned in March after being implicated in a lobbying scandal.

Labor leader Keir Starmer described the constituency result as a huge victory and the most important result of the day. This is the only contest where voters have had the opportunity to send a direct message to Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change, Mr Starmer said.

Mr Sunak applauded the victory in the Tees Valley, although he admitted it was disappointing that the Conservatives had lost so many parliamentary seats. Labor gave everything it had in that election but failed, he said.

Still, the frustration extended into the prime minister's own backyard. Labor won the mayoral elections in York and North Yorkshire, which includes Richmond, the area Mr Sunak represents in parliament.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect members of parliament and 11 mayors, including London, in 107 towns and cities in England, with results due to be announced on Saturday.

The results were being scrutinized with Mr Sunak's party deeply divided and time running out before an election must be called by January next year. While analysts expected the Conservatives to lose a significant number of seats, Mr Sunak's allies feared that a worse-than-expected result could spur critics within the party to try to topple him and install another leader.

The prime minister's allies are hoping that a notable victory, particularly in the two local mayoral races, will reassure Tory lawmakers, stabilize his shaky leadership and end speculation about whether he will lead the party in a general election expected in the autumn.

Mr. Tees Valley Houchen's victory was Mr. It has eased some of the pressure on Sunak. But even that faint bit of good news was double-edged. That's because Mr. Houchen campaigned around his brand rather than his party, and his majority fell from nearly 73% of the vote in 2021 to about 53%.

Results from another key mayoral race in the West Midlands are not expected until Saturday, and the Conservative candidate there, Andy Street, has also distanced himself from the party during the campaign.

Even if the Conservatives win both races, they would lose more than 40% of the 985 parliamentary seats they are defending. Most of these elections are held in towns and cities that were traditionally dominated by Labor but switched to the Conservatives in the years following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

To make matters worse, in 2021, the last time many of these races fought, Sunak's Conservatives were enjoying popularity thanks to the robust coronavirus vaccine rollout of one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson. That means the Conservatives have a long way to go.

In addition to Hartlepool, Labor took control of Redditch, Thurrock, Milton Keynes and Rushmoor councils in Hampshire, but lost in Oldham, where it remains the largest party but lost overall control of the council, with some seats falling to 10 seats. Independent.

Analysts said this reflected internal opposition to Labor's position on the Israel-Hamas war, especially among Muslim voters. Many of them say party leaders should be more vocal in criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza.

For Mr Starmer, this election is an opportunity to show that he is on track to become Britain's next prime minister, as current opinion polls show. Despite his party's strong numbers, few voters seem enthusiastic about Mr Starmer, who is not seen as a competent but particularly charismatic politician.

John Curtice, one of Britain's leading opinion poll experts, estimated that if the local results were replicated nationally, Labor would win 34% of the vote, with the Conservatives nine percentage points ahead of the Conservatives, who won 25%. This is a significant decline in support for the Conservative Party since the last general election.

Voters in London will have to wait until Saturday to find out if Mayor Sadiq Khan has been elected to a third term. This will be the first mayor of London to hold the position since the position was created in 2000. Susan Hall would be a big surprise as the British capital leans politically to the left. But assuming he wins, he will have to wait and see whether there are any signs of his popularity waning.

But the most important challenge lies with the Conservative Party. The loss of seats could demoralize party stalwarts and dismayed Tory lawmakers who fear being kicked out of parliament in a general election.

Mr Sunak's current opinion poll results are so dire that some believe a new leader is the only way to prevent a crushing defeat in the general election. In January, former cabinet minister Simon Clark called for the Prime Minister to resign, but he failed to encourage a wider revolt.

The Conservatives have already ousted two leaders, Prime Minister Johnson and Liz Truss, since they were last elected in a landslide victory in 2019. It would be dangerous to knock down a third. That's because there is no clear successor guaranteed to be more successful than Mr Sunak, and as of Friday afternoon there had been no new calls from Conservative lawmakers for the prime minister to resign.

Prime Minister Johnson was reminded of his anarchic leadership style on Thursday when he turned up at a polling station without a photo ID, a requirement his government introduced in 2022, and was turned away (he later returned with proper identification).

