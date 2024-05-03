The US job market calms down, but hiring remains firm





The U.S. labor market could shift into lower gear this spring, a turning point that economists have been waiting for for months after a strong rebound from the pandemic shock.

Employers created 175,000 jobs in April, the Labor Department reported Friday, which was lower than expected. The unemployment rate reached 3.9 percent.

A less scorching expansion after the 242,000 jobs average over the previous 12 months isn't necessarily bad news, given that layoffs have remained low and most sectors appear stable.

It's not bad economics; it's still a healthy economy, said Perc Pineda, chief economist at the Plastics Industry Association. I think it's part of the cycle. We cannot pursue robust growth indefinitely given the limitations of our economy.

The labor market has defied expectations of a significant slowdown for more than a year in the face of rapidly escalating borrowing costs, a minor banking crisis and two major wars. But economic growth fell sharply in the first quarter, suggesting that the exuberance of the past two years may be settling into a more sustainable pace.

Wage growth slowed, with average hourly wages up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, up from 4.1 percent in the March report. Rapid wage growth in the first quarter, evidenced by a higher-than-expected employment cost index, could be partly due to increases and increases in the minimum wage that took effect in January, as well as new collective agreements .

The number of hours worked per week has fallen, another sign that employers need fewer staff. A broader measure of unemployment, which includes people working part-time for economic reasons, rose slightly to 7.4%, from the record low at the end of 2022.

These results could be good news for the Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates stable while inflation remained stubborn. Although Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said this week he was not targeting lower wage growth, he added that sustained wage increases could keep inflation from easing.

Bond yields fell on the new data, indicating the Fed could cut rates this year after doubts it would do so, and stocks rebounded.

President Biden celebrated the report as a continuation of the Great American Comeback, but his presumptive rival in the November election, former President Donald J. Trump, called it HORRIBLE JOBS FIGURES on his Truth Social platform . Under Mr. Trump's presidency, before the pandemic took hold in March 2020, monthly job gains averaged about 180,000, slightly higher than those in April.

April's results are consistent with other indicators of slowing conditions that have increased in recent months: job openings have declined significantly from their peak two years ago, and workers are leaving their employment at lower rates than before the pandemic. And the hiring figures for February and March, higher than forecasts, could have been flattered by a particularly mild winter.

“We have seen a significant slowdown in labor demand, and it is not surprising that hiring is also slowing in an economic environment where interest rates remain high,” said Lydia Boussour, senior economist. at the consulting firm EY-Parthénon.

Job growth narrowed to a few sectors, and that trend continued in April's seasonally adjusted numbers, with health care fueled by aging demographics and not fluctuating as much, with business cycles representing a third of the growth.

Employment in leisure and hospitality increased only slightly, halting fairly rapid growth as the sector approaches its pre-pandemic workforce levels.

The effect of rising interest rates has been clearly visible in manufacturing, a capital-intensive sector where employment has remained essentially flat since late 2022. Federal incentives for semiconductor production and of clean energy equipment generate investments, but the impact on employment has been moderate. .

That's the case at Voith Hydro in York, Pa., a maker of machines for dams and pumped storage facilities, which are a way to manage electricity demand. Some orders have been accelerated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a tax break in the Inflation Reduction Act has recently supported the installation of new equipment.

Although Voith signed a new contract with its union workers last year with better wages and benefits to remain competitive with neighboring employers, its workforce of 350 has not grown significantly.

There are fewer people entering the trades and there is a smaller pool of people to choose from, said Carl Atkinson, vice president of sales and marketing for the hydropower division. It simply challenges a whole group of manufacturers to be more efficient.

This strategy has contributed to strong productivity growth in recent quarters, which has allowed wages to rise faster than prices. Depending on how many people start looking for work, these efficiency gains could also lead to higher unemployment rates. But so far, the supply of workers has been a key factor in the surprisingly strong job growth of the past two years.

That's partly because of the increased flow of legal and undocumented immigrants, which added about 80,000 workers per month to the labor force last year, according to Goldman Sachs calculations, and will add another 50,000 per month. month this year. Economists at the Brookings Institution estimate that immigration would create between 160,000 and 200,000 jobs per month in 2024 without fueling inflation.

But worker availability was also boosted by the fact that women aged 25 to 54, generally considered prime working years, set a labor force participation record of 78 percent in April.

Among those returning to the workforce this year is Juliette Gore, 46, who worked in sales for the credit reporting company Equifax before taking time off to raise her three sons. She then started a computer networking equipment business with her husband in an Atlanta suburb, but sold her stake during their divorce in 2022.

After spending a year renovating her home, Ms. Gore began looking for work in early 2024. This proved to be bad timing, as employers in the professional services sector were pulling out after a period of rapid hiring . She sent out dozens of applications but only landed two interviews, and the closest thing to a job offer was paid far less than she would accept.

I think it's going to take a lot longer than expected, Ms. Gore said. Some say things won't improve until early next year.

Declining job availability may also push some people to turn to gig jobs, which is not reflected in the monthly employer survey. According to a Bank of America analysis of its own data, the share of accounts with app-based revenue hit an all-time high in the first three months of this year, driven primarily by ride-hailing revenue.

A rise in the unemployment rate could dampen spending by consumers, who have also depleted bank balances built during the pandemic, but would still leave the economy still fundamentally healthy.

We still expect what we would call a slight slowdown, but we are seeing further improvement in the situation, said Stephen Brown, deputy chief economist for North America at Capital Economics. To the average worker, this won't look like a slowdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/03/business/economy/jobs-report-april-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos