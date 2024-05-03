Thousands of parents of two-year-olds benefit from 15 hours of free childcare. Here's how: – The Education Hub





The UK government has made the largest investment in childcare in history, doubling the amount it expects to spend over the next few years from around $4 billion to around $8 billion a year.

We've already started rolling out the first phase of the expansion. From April 2024, hundreds of thousands of families will have access to 15 hours of government-funded child care for their two-year-olds.

And starting May 12, eligible working parents will be able to apply for 15 hours of government-funded child care for their children aged 9 to 23 months. Below we explain in more detail who is eligible.

The launch of support is part of our plan to help thousands of parents escape having to choose between home and work.

Currently eligible working parents of children ages 3 and 4 can receive 30 hours of child care assistance. Eligible working parents with two-year-old children can now also receive 15 hours of child care assistance. From September 2024, 15 hours of child care support will be expanded to eligible working parents with children over 9 months old. Applications begin on May 12th. From September 2025, support for eligible working parents with children aged 9 months or older will be expanded to 30 hours. – Up to school age.

It is worth noting that some providers may require additional fees on top of government-funded child care. For more information visit childcarechoices.gov.uk.

When can I apply and how do I receive the code?

Applications are being accepted for eligible working parents to receive 15 hours of child care for their children aged 2 years and older from September to August 31, 2024.

Eligible working parents with children aged 9 to 23 months from May 12 to August 31 will also be able to apply for 15 hours of child care starting in September 2024.

When you apply, you will receive a code to give to your child care provider.

It is important to remember that the code must be updated every three months. Therefore, parents who apply before June 1 will need to renew their code before the September offer begins.

You can claim your place after your child reaches that age. This will give local authorities and childcare providers ample time to prepare.

There is no limit to the number of codes available, so there is no need to apply on the days when applications open.

However, if you are applying for childcare to start in September 2024, we recommend contacting your preferred provider now to find out how long you will need the code and applying for the code before the school summer holidays start.

How do I apply?

Check the eligibility criteria and apply online here at gov.uk.

Before starting your application, you should make sure you have the following information:

Your National Insurance number (or Unique Taxpayer Reference Number if you are self-employed) The date you started or expect to start work Details of any government support or benefits you receive Your child's UK birth certificate reference number (if any) .

You will see your eligibility immediately, but it may take up to 7 days.

If your application is approved, you will receive a code to give to your child care provider.

Eligible parents can also access tax-free child care through the same application system. You can apply for tax-free child care at any time. However, you do not need to apply for tax-free childcare to apply for the 15-hour childcare scheme.

Can I apply for government-funded childcare while I am on childcare leave?

yes you can

If you are applying while caring for an older child who is not eligible for childcare leave, you can continue to apply in the same way as before.

In the case of parents who applied for free childcare for their children who were on childcare leave, we have extended the period during which parents who are newly employed or return to work after childcare leave, such as maternity leave, can apply for government-funded childcare. .

Previously, parents had 31 days to apply for child care before returning to work.

Now, if parents plan to finish parental leave and return to work or start a new job by the end of September 2024, they can apply for the free childcare code on May 12 at the same time as everyone else to ensure they have plenty of time. To secure a place.

Parents on parental leave or starting a new job should apply online. You will then receive a letter in the mail within a week or two letting you access your child care eligibility.

Parents who plan to start or return to work between October 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025 can apply for a code starting September 1, 2024 and use it starting January 1, 2025.

What happens when I receive the code?

Once you have received the code you will need to take this to your childcare provider along with your National Insurance number and your child's date of birth.

Your child care provider will process the code to provide your place.

Places will become available in September across all locations across the country, but many places will have waiting lists of six months or more. If you have a preferred childcare location for September, you should contact us now to secure a place for your child before receiving your code.

Your local authority may be able to provide assistance in finding government supported places in your area.

What happens if I've already registered for Tax Free Childcare?

If you have an existing Tax-Free Childcare account, you will be asked to re-verify your eligibility every three months to ensure your code is valid. A new offer of 15 hours of government-funded childcare starts on 12 May. We understand that some parents may not be able to apply for a code at this time due to the revalidation period.

To ensure that all parents receive the code and provide it to their provider in a timely manner, temporary codes will be issued via letter to those whose recheck window opens after June 9. This means that no eligible parent should be left out, regardless of when the revalidation window opens. You will receive your code by post from HMRC by 24 May.

If your reconfirmation window is currently open or scheduled to open before May 12th, we recommend waiting until after May 12th to reconfirm. This way you don't have to get a temporary code from the post.

For some parents, a reconfirmation window may open at or shortly after the offer opens, in which case they can apply at any time.

Will the code on my childcare account be invalidated if I receive it by letter from HMRC?

no. Both codes are valid.

If you have two codes – one for a letter starting with 11 and another for a website starting with 50 – provide the website's code to your provider. Because this is a permanent digital code for your child.

If you only have one code (starting with 11), you can use this code to redeem your government hours.

Even if a revalidation window opens, remember to reconfirm your eligibility through your child care account and share the digital code you received with your provider.

Do I have to wait for a re-verification period to add another child to my account?

Parents who are already using child care for another child can add a new child to their account at any time.

The current revalidation cycle for tax-exempt child care does not affect this.

How are you ensuring there are enough child care places for eligible parents?

Parents who have a preferred location for September should contact their local provider now to secure a physical location for their child in advance.

To ensure there is enough space, we are investing more than $400 million in 2024-25 to increase the hourly rates paid to local authorities.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has independently reported that from April 2024 the average funding rate for children aged 2 and under 2 paid by the government is expected to be significantly higher than the market rate paid by parents last year and in the coming years. Provider rates will increase for two years.

It also committed to increasing hourly funding rates by about $500 million over the next two years to allow providers to increase positions at each stage of the rollout.

