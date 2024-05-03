US job market falls short of forecast with 175,000 new jobs





The United States added 175,000 jobs in April, well below expectations and the smallest increase in six months, as the job market cools in the world's largest economy.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls figures for last month compare with forecasts for a rise of 241,000 in a Bloomberg poll, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates sooner than expected.

The release comes after the US central bank signaled on Wednesday that interest rates would remain at a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.5 percent, even longer than expected, as it fight against persistent inflation.

Futures traders initially reacted to the data by raising expectations for when the Fed's first interest rate cut this year could come in September, down from November before the data was released. However, traders had given up on this shorter-term result by mid-afternoon in New York. This year, nearly two quarter-point reductions are now priced into the futures market.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves with interest rate expectations, was down 0.07 percentage points at 4.81 percent late afternoon on Wall Street, but had fell 0.16 percentage points to a one-month low shortly after the report was released. has been freed. The S&P 500 closed up 1.3 percent, its biggest one-day gain since late February.

In the United States, unemployment increased slightly, to 3.9 percent, compared to an estimated 3.8 percent. Friday's figures also represented the slowest pace of monthly job growth since October 2023.

Revisions of February and March data showed that 22,000 fewer jobs were created than previously reported. The slowdown in job creation was most pronounced in the leisure and hospitality, construction and public sectors, while employment remained strong in health care and retail.

The report also shows that average weekly hours worked fell slightly and profit growth was weak.

It's a near-record warm winter that could have boosted job growth a bit, and is now returning to trend, said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. But it's definitely leading the market to think that rate cuts may not be off the table, as it's not just a slowdown in job growth, but also a fairly average hourly wage weak.

Even with the labor market slowing, the Fed's next moves will be driven more by inflation data, given concerns that it may not fall as quickly as officials hoped. Inflation numbers will set the tone at the Fed, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide.

However, the figures will likely dampen any talk that the Fed might be forced to raise interest rates further to stem an overheating economy, which would be a relief for the US central bank.

This is still a very strong jobs report, and there aren't many indications of cracks in the labor market, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Overall, this is what the Fed wanted to see: a slowdown in job growth and a slight cooling of the labor market, or simply a rebalancing.

However, Veronica Clark, an economist at Citi US, said she was a little concerned that Friday's report was the first sign of a possible slowdown in the labor market. The hiring rate is decreasing, hours worked are decreasing, and part-time and unstable work is increasing. All of these are signs that companies are looking to reduce labor costs.

With less than six months until the U.S. election, President Joe Biden described the data as another sign of the resilience of the economy under his leadership. The great American comeback continues, he said in a statement.

When I took office, I inherited an economy on the brink, with the worst economic crisis in a century. I had a plan to turn our country around and build our economy from the middle and the bottom up. We are now seeing this plan in action.

