USA qualifies for four Olympic track and field relays on first day of world track and field relays





The U.S. track and field team qualified for four Olympic relays in the men's and women's 4x100m, women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m by placing in the top two in their first-round heats at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas on Saturday .

Noah Lyles, who won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at last August's world championships, helped the U.S. men's 4x100m win their heat, qualifying for Sunday's final, where the results determine the lane draw at the Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas, part of the U.S. women's 4x100m that won gold at last August's world championships, was also part of the American quartet that won their 4x100m heat on Saturday.

The United States also won the heats in the women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m. The U.S. men's 4x400m team crossed the finish line first, but was later disqualified due to a rule that World Athletics considers a swap of positions before the takeover.

WORLD RELAYS: Complete results

The U.S. men's 4×400 can still qualify for the Olympics by finishing in the top two in a repechage round on Sunday or by being one of the first two nations not yet qualified in the world rankings on June 30. The United States currently leads this ranking via its 2023 ranking. The World Championships have the world's best time during the Olympic qualifying window.

The United States has participated in every relay in Olympic history except the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games and has the most medals and gold medals in relays.

The Americans who make up the Paris Olympic relay pools will be determined by their individual results in the 100m and 400m at the Olympic trials June 21-30 in Eugene, Oregon.

At the Tokyo Games, the United States won gold in the men's and women's 4x400m, silver in the women's 4x100m and bronze in the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x400m. The American men's 4x100m race was eliminated in the first round in Tokyo and last won Olympic gold in 2000.

In total, 16 nations will qualify for each relay for the Paris Olympics. The top eight per relay qualified on Saturday. Six more will qualify during the Sunday repechage rounds for each relay. Then, the bottom two in each event will qualify based on the June 30 world rankings.

Jamaica, which is traditionally the United States' main rival in relays, qualified for the men's Olympic 4x100m on Saturday.

Jamaica finished third in its men's, women's and mixed 4x400m heats and fifth in its women's 4x100m heat without stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson.

Jamaica won silver in the women's 4x100m at last August's world championships, all but ensuring that it will qualify for the Olympic women's 4x100m via the world rankings if it does not secure a place in the world relays.

The World Athletics Relays conclude Sunday with the finals live starting at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Team USA dominates women's 4x100m series in Bahamas

Team USA set sail and never looked back with a dominant victory in the 4x100m heat on the first day of the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

