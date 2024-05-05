Welcome to the lukewarm twenties? The strength of the American economy will not be enough to stimulate global growth





Washington CNN —

The global economy risks stagnating in the years to come and the economic robustness of the Americas may not be enough to save it.

Without a change of course, we are indeed heading towards the twenties, a sluggish and disappointing decade, warned Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, a few weeks ago.

Poor performance in Europe and tepid growth in China (despite strong first quarter data) are partly to blame. The good news is that despite major economic obstacles in recent years, such as geopolitical conflicts and high interest rates, a global recession is not an option. The bad news is that weak growth will leave many people feeling impoverished.

The solution: Policymakers around the world must tackle a host of economic problems, the IMF chief said.

It is essential to reinvigorate growth: when the economy grows, it improves living standards, promotes innovation and enriches households. This reality is gradually disappearing in the euro zone made up of 20 countries, where growth has remained stable. There are currently fears of a real contraction if the European Central Bank does not reduce interest rates soon.

The situation is not really better in China. Last year, the world's second-largest economy experienced its weakest growth in decades, mired by high youth unemployment and a struggling real estate sector. (First quarter GDP figures suggest a recovery could have started earlier this year.)

This contrasts sharply with the situation in the United States, where growth has been strong thanks to strong consumer spending and productivity gains. The economic strength of the Americas is precisely why the IMF last month revised its forecast for global economic output to 3.2%, up from 2.9% projected in October.

Several countries, including the United States and some Eurozone countries, benefited from an expanding labor force in 2023, with immigration playing a key role, in addition to strong macroeconomic fundamentals built over recent years. Georgieva said. Economic growth in Spain and France was stronger than expected last year.

But the United States performs better primarily for one key reason: robust productivity growth.

U.S. labor productivity, which is essentially how efficiently workers produce goods and services, jumped in 2023 after declining the previous year.

It remains to be seen whether this dynamic will continue or not. Productivity growth was well below expectations in the first three months of the year, according to Labor Department data released last week. Economists say worker efficiency has been a uniquely favorable factor in the United States.

Productivity has been an important factor and, compared to other countries in Europe, there are also cultural differences when it comes to spending, Stephen Gallagher, chief US economist at Société Générale, told CNN.

Americans have gone on a spending spree in recent years, fueled by a strong job market and strengthened economies during the pandemic. Even though the U.S. economy is not running at the same breakneck pace as in 2021, U.S. consumers have continued to spend at a healthy pace, fueling growth. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic output.

Gallagher said Americans are more likely to spend their excess savings, whereas in European countries people are simply more likely to hold on to their savings.

Another key difference supporting the U.S. economy compared to the eurozone is the country's energy sector, Gallagher said. Unlike the Eurozone, the United States does not rely heavily on imports for its energy supply. Europeans pay much more for energy than Americans, and it becomes even more costly when geopolitical conflicts threaten supplies, such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and growing tensions in the Middle East.

A change in course does not mean an even stronger U.S. economy: Economic policymakers around the world must grapple with a series of key questions.

At this point, policymakers are faced with a choice. They can avoid difficult decisions and try to get by with policies that are not good or make another choice, Georgieva said. They can choose good policies: decisively tackling inflation and debt; and promote economic transformation to boost productivity, inclusion and sustainable growth.

What we need are the transformational twenties, she said.

Turkey has halted all import and export transactions with Israel in protest against the war in Gaza, my colleagues Hande Atay Alam and Olesya Dmitracova report.

All import and export transactions related to Israel, including all products, have been halted, Turkey's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Turkey will implement these new measures strictly and decisively until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A senior Israeli government official has accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of breaking trade deals by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.

This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday.

Trade between Turkey and Israel was worth $7 billion last year, according to official data. Israel was among the top 20 destinations for Turkish exports, purchasing goods and services worth $5.4 billion. According to Reuters, Turkey's main exports to Israel are steel, vehicles, plastics, electrical appliances and machinery.

Learn more here.

Monday: Profits from Palantir Technologies, Tyson Foods and Marriott Worldwide Vacations. New York Fed President John Williams delivers a speech.

Tuesday: Profits from Disney, BP, UBS, Duke Energy, McKesson, Suncor Energy, Celsius, Reddit, Lyft, Dutch Bros, Squarespace and TripAdvisor. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari delivers a speech.

Wednesday: Earnings from Toyota, Uber, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Airbnb, Shopify, Fox Corporation, News Corporation, Duolingo, Icahn Enterprises, New York Times Company, Sunoco, Valvoline, The Cheesecake Factory, Compass, AMC Entertainment and Beyond Meat. China's customs agency reports the country's trade surplus in April. Fed Governor Lisa Cook delivers a speech.

Thursday: Profits from Honda, Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Music Group, Hyatt Hotels, Tapestry, Dillards, H&R Block, Planet Fitness, Hilton Grand Vacations, Sweetgreen, Krispy Kreme, Six Flags and Papa Johns. The Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the number of new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ended May 4.

Friday: The UK Office for National Statistics releases first quarter gross domestic product figures. The University of Michigan releases its preliminary consumer confidence figure in May. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee delivers a speech. China's National Bureau of Statistics releases inflation data for May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/05/economy/stocks-week-ahead-tepid-twenties-global-economy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos