ArcelorMittal has warned one of its key divisions could quit the UK.

ArcelorMittal warned the UK government this week that one of its key departments may have to leave the country if its application to redevelop a commercial port in southeast England is approved.

The world's second-largest steel company said the decision to close part of Chatham Docks in Kent and allow subsequent redevelopment would have a huge adverse impact on the UK economy and several strategic industries.

The warning was contained in a letter sent by ArcelorMittal to leveling secretary Michael Gove on Saturday and was first reported by Sky News.

Matthew Brooks, managing director of ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, which supplies steel for construction, wrote to Gove urging him to intervene to ensure a more thorough scrutiny of the proposals, which will be considered by Medway Council this Wednesday. Following an application from Peel Waters, part of the Peel Group, the site would be redeveloped for residential and commercial use.

[ArcelorMittal] Regrettably there will be no alternative to leaving Chatham Docks and, given the lack of suitable alternative sites, we will probably cease operations in the UK.

Our concern is that Peels' application to redevelop Chatham Docks is not only wrong for the UK, but also has little scrutiny and a lack of public awareness. Many key stakeholders therefore do not know what the outcome will be if it goes ahead, Brooks wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by the Financial Times.

Brooks said time-sensitive application calls will not be possible after next Wednesday.

Brooks wrote that if the application goes ahead, ArcelorMittal will regrettably be left with no alternative but to leave Chatham Docks and will likely cease its operations in the UK due to a lack of suitable replacement sites.

The Luxembourg-based steel company, chaired by Indian tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, uses its Kent site to supply reinforcements to the construction industry.

In the letter, Brooks said operations at Chatham Docks account for around 30% of the UK's concrete steel reinforcement, making the site a strategic asset for the national economy. The company's materials have helped build a number of high-profile infrastructure projects, including Crossrail, HS1 and Heathrow Terminal 5.

According to Steel Group, the dock employs almost 800 people and generates economic value worth 112,000 per employee, significantly higher than the Medway average of 63,900.

ArcelorMittal declined to comment on Sunday. Peel Waters could not be reached for comment.

