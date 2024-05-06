4 children from Gaza arrive in the United States for medical treatment





The four children had survived the horrors of Gaza.

But on Sunday morning, they reached the end of a harrowing journey out of the conflict zone and to U.S. hospitals to receive emergency medical care. They flew from Cairo to Kennedy Airport, where they were greeted with great fanfare by a crowd of about 50 people carrying stuffed toys, flowers and floating balloons.

Among the children was Fadi Alzant, 6, a gaunt boy with pale skin and strawberry blonde hair who appeared dazed as the crowd rushed around his wheelchair. An airport employee became agitated and shouted at people to disperse and put away their cameras.

Fadi, who suffers from cystic fibrosis and weighs about 25 pounds, is suffering from severe malnutrition caused by starvation, according to the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, which coordinated the children's trips with help from the World Health Organization. health.

He will be treated at Cohen Childrens Medical Center in Queens. Paramedics took the wide-eyed toddler out of his wheelchair and placed him on a stretcher that dwarfed him even further. Then they transported him to an ambulance bound for the hospital.

We love you! said a woman in the crowd dabbing her eyes.

Let's not overwhelm them, guys, someone else said. Did they have water?

The Relief Fund, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides free medical care to injured and sick children, said the other children's journey would end in hospitals in Ohio, Texas and South Carolina.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people, more than 34,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Gaza.

Tareq Hailat, who helps oversee the charity group's travel efforts, said the children were chosen based on referrals from Gaza hospitals or, more commonly, discovered through social media posts about children in need. The group found Fadi, for example, after his mother made a video calling for help that went viral. The team evacuated more than 100 children to Egypt, then 60 of them were taken to other countries. Seven of them, including the four who arrived on Sunday, were brought to the United States.

It's very important to show every person in Palestine that we mean it when we say we see them, said Lafi Melo, 28, of the Bronx, who was at the airport Sunday to show support for the children and to their families.

Mx. Melo, who is of Palestinian and Latin American descent and uses the pronouns they and them, volunteers for the Gaza Sunbirds, a para-cycling team that raises money to help Gaza. These people have been through so much to get to this point, they said. And it's the least we can do to say: Welcome.

Other children included Adam Abu Ajwa, 11, from Gaza, whose shelter was bombed Jan. 16 by a grenade and rocket, killing his mother and brother, according to the relief fund. The rocket sent Adam flying into the air, damaging his head and seriously injuring his lower body. His sister, Zaina Abu Ajwa, 26, was also seriously injured in the attack and flew with him to Kennedy Airport, where they boarded a flight to South Carolina.

There aren't even words to describe how horrible every second was, she said as they waited for their connecting flight. The only thing I'm focused on is getting Adam here and giving him the proper medical treatment. And, inshallah, we will return.

Rakan Aldardasawi, 9, was injured in an Israeli airstrike that killed three of his sisters, according to aid workers. Rakan, who was on his way to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, was rescued from the rubble after being stuck there for hours.

He appeared in good spirits Sunday, smiling broadly as he answered questions in Arabic and received gifts from dozens of strangers with their smartphone cameras pointed in his direction. As he sat in his wheelchair, he played with the string of a heart-shaped balloon decorated with a drawing of a teddy bear and the words I love you.

A few meters away, people gathered around Saja Bilal Junaid, 3, the youngest of the children. Saja's head was completely covered in bandages, except for a small opening for her eyes, nose, and mouth.

His face was charred with third-degree burns after an Israeli airstrike hit his home in the Jabalia refugee camp, the humanitarian organization said. She was taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, because it was not possible for her to receive treatment in Gaza, according to the group.

Despite her serious injuries, Saja frolicked at the airport on Sunday. Volunteer workers crouched and held balloons near her while she kicked them and spun in circles.

These are their very first memories here, Mx. said Melo. In the story of their lives, it is at this moment that we have the pen. So I hope we write something really beautiful.

Sheelagh McNeill contributed to the research.

