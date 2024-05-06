How US support for Israel could impact the electionExBulletin





American support for Israel in its war against Hamas could be a major issue in the November elections.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

This morning we are witnessing negotiations aimed at ending the violence between Israel and Hamas. These talks are taking place in Egypt. Today on NBC, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain says there is a famine in Gaza. And of course, protests are underway on college campuses across the country. NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson joins us now. Hello, Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha.

RASCOE: President Biden made this last point public last week, the campus protests. Here's a bit of what he said Thursday at the White House.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's fundamentally a question of fairness. It's a question of what is right. There is the right to demonstrate but not the right to cause chaos.

RASCOE: What was he trying to do there? Because protesters on campus generally won't necessarily listen to presidential statements.

LIASSON: No, he's trying to find a balance between free speech and anarchy. He tried to distinguish between peaceful protests and a list of things that he said included vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, campus closures, forced cancellation of classes and graduations . The president said none of this was a peaceful protest.

RASCOE: So what do you think the politics of all this are?

LIASSON: The politics are pretty simple: bad for Democrats, good for Republicans. You know, Republicans have been pushing these campus protests because the war in Gaza is causing a deep divide within the Democratic Party. President Biden is losing support among young people and minority voters, in part because of his unwavering support for Israel. And Republicans also want to make the recent surge in anti-Semitism a problem for Democrats. Now, yes, there are a lot of Jewish students who are protesting, but there are also a lot of Jewish students who say they don't feel safe on their campuses.

And the other reason this is a big advantage for Republicans is that chaos, in any form, hurts the powers that be. Donald Trump's main argument against Biden is that the world is on fire on college campuses, on the southern border, in Eastern Europe, in the Middle East. Biden is not in charge and the United States needs a strongman like Trump to restore order.

RASCOE: The House passed the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act in response to campus unrest. The vote was 320-91, with 70 Democrats and 21 Republicans voting against. However, this is not a sure bet in the Senate, is it?

LIASSON: It's not a sure bet. Some conservatives fear the law could be used against Christians who teach that Jews killed Jesus. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that there were objections to it from both sides and that he would look at the best way to move forward. But it is clear that Congress and Democrats have an interest in condemning anti-Semitism.

RASCOE: So what are you watching this week as we reach the seven-month mark in this war?

LIASSON: That’s true. Well, on Tuesday, President Biden is going to give a speech on anti-Semitism at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, so I'm watching that. Meanwhile, he and the Secretary of State attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement. Politically, Biden needs the war in Gaza to end as quickly as possible. He has pressured Bibi Netanyahu not to proceed with a ground invasion of Rafah, but it does not appear that the president has much influence in this area. Netanyahu says he will move forward no matter what.

And then, later, I watch the keynote speeches. President Biden will deliver a commencement address at Morehouse College on May 19. Will this be disrupted by protests?

And then later in the summer, the Democrats will hold their convention in Chicago, which, of course, will lead to many people writing stories about how, in 1968, the Democratic Convention in Chicago was disrupted by protests against the Vietnam War. And that's something Democrats have a problem with. In 1968, the majority of public opinion had turned against the Vietnam War by the time of the convention, but there was then a backlash when voters saw the violence in Chicago and ended up electing Richard Nixon .

RASCOE: Regarding the current campaign, the president is traveling to Wisconsin for an event on the economy. The vice president was in Florida, where restrictions on abortion took effect last week.

LIASSON: That’s true. The issue of abortion is one that Democrats hope will be as powerful to them as the chaos at the border and on campuses are to Republicans. And this Florida bill, which bans abortion after six weeks – that is, before most women know they are pregnant – is the brainchild of Ron DeSantis, the governor, as he was running for president in the Republican primary and wanted to appeal to the conservative base. Of the party. But there was a backlash against it. Even Donald Trump criticized the law as too extreme.

RASCOE: This is NPR's Mara Liasson. Mara, thank you very much.

LIASSON: Thank you.

