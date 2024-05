US Military Would Fight War Against Hamas Very Differently, Says Senator Kelly: Full Interview

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Scott refuses to say he will accept 2024 election results, says Trump will win02:27

Tim Scott appears to be moving away from federal abortion ban as he campaigns with Trump03:04

Arizona Sen. Kelly supports eliminating filibuster to codify abortion rights 00:38

Senator Kelly believes it is appropriate for police to intervene when campus protests constitute illegal acts01:59

Democratic convention organizers struggle to balance free speech and security amid protest tensions 00:57

Sen. Tim Scott says Trump didn't bring up VP shortlist at Florida donor retreat 01:13

Anyone on the ground in Gaza is in danger, says WFP chief McCain22:35

Trump hosts potential VP candidates at Mar-a-Lago, including Rubio, Stefanik, Vance01:19

Arizona Sen. Kelly says immigration is the most frustrating issue of his adult life01:32

Senator Mark Kelly says Kari Lakes' rhetoric could lead to people's deaths00:55

Federal funding is a privilege 'not a right,' Tim Scott tells college presidents: full interview 12:27

Six months before Election Day, campus protests and threats of violence appear on the campaign trail 03:09

US Military Would Fight War Against Hamas Very Differently, Says Senator Kelly: Full Interview29:04

'I've been working on this for 50 years': Democratic lawmaker applauds marijuana reclassification plan 07:13

There's never a last opportunity: Hamas captive's relative offers insight on hostage negotiations 05:10

Widespread famine in northern Gaza, says Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program02:17

'He's not Biden, he's not Trump': Young Wisconsin voters discuss RFK Jr. in focus group 01:28

Focus group: Young Wisconsin voters say abortion is an important factor in 202401:22

Focus group: Young Wisconsin voters concerned about Gaza but won't change their votes04:13

Democratic Congressman: Florida women in agony as state's six-week abortion ban takes effect 08:47

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) sits down for an exclusive interview with Meet the Press to discuss nationwide campus protests, the fight for abortion rights, and why he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made mistakes in the war against Hamas. 5, 2024

