Britain considered using Iraq to process asylum seekers in Rwandan-style deal, leaked document says | political news





Documents seen by Sky News show the government once considered using Iraq to process asylum seekers, similar to plans in Rwanda.

This may have seen people being sent from the UK to countries where the government has banned all travel.

The two countries already have a return agreement, but it only applies to people from Iraq.

Live Politics: Check out the latest updates here.

Leaked correspondence between senior officials shows Iraq's return promise was made as a “discretionary request” and was not publicized.

The country was willing to move forward but did not want a formal or public agreement.

Currently, the Iraq travel advice on the Foreign Office website only advises against “all travel to parts of Iraq”. But the documents show that negotiations have progressed significantly, with one table describing them as “recent good progress with Iraq.”

Other government goals included strengthening cooperation with the Iranian Embassy to strengthen return arrangements for migrants and potential asylum seekers.

Return agreements are also in the works for Eritrea and Ethiopia, according to a document on work carried out by the Home Office and Foreign Office in relation to the countries with the highest number of nationals arriving in the UK in small boats.

Internal government documents seen by Sky News show that from the early stages of the Rwanda policy, Downing Street advisers knew there were serious problems with their proposals.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:57 First Rwandan relocation raid conducted

Despite the communication strategy, many people have personally admitted to arriving here in small boats without the help of criminal gangs.

Australia's response was also compared. Downing Street officials said they understood it to be a “smaller problem” than in the UK and admitted the returns process would cost billions of Australian dollars to be fully operational.

READ MORE: 38-year-old man arrested in connection with small boat crossing Sunak said migrants heading to Ireland showed the Rwandan plan was working.

In a document submitted to the Home Office, some of the country's most senior officials at the time wrote that guidance needed to be “prepared beyond possibility” to launch and implement the policy. And Rwanda's initial offer was a “modest amount”.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Whitehall's official spending watchdog put the cost of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda at £1.8 million per person for the first 300 the government deports to Kigali.

Additionally, the Home Office has paid £220 million into Rwanda's Economic Transition and Integration Fund, designed to support Rwanda's economic growth, from April 2022 and will continue to pay to cover the costs of processing and operating asylum for individuals who have moved to Rwanda. He said it would be. .

It will also pay an extra £50 million next year and another £50 million the year after.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Listen above and follow Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts by tapping here.

A government source said: “The Home Office is spending millions every day to house migrants in hotels. This is neither right nor fair. We are taking action to end this costly and dangerous cycle. Doing nothing is not a free choice. We must take action to stop the boats and save lives.

“The UK continues to work with a range of international partners to tackle the global problem of illegal migration. The Rwanda partnership is a pioneering response to the global problem of illegal migration and we are set to launch flights to Rwanda within the next nine years. 11 weeks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-considered-using-iraq-to-process-asylum-seekers-in-rwanda-type-deal-leaked-documents-show-13127639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos