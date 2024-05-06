US universities resist calls to divest from Israel-linked companies





No U.S. university foundation has divested from Israel-linked companies despite growing demands from pro-Palestinian students during protests on campuses across the country, according to the network that has long championed the move.

Legal and practical obstacles to divestment and difficulties in reaching consensus on the issue have limited action in response to a campaign launched nearly two decades ago.

Omar Barghouti, a Columbia University alumnus and co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights in 2005, said he was not aware of any higher education institutions that sold actions, although a number of them organized faculty and student votes. favorable to this approach and some have introduced university boycotts.

Its assessment confirmed American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise tracking, which shows that although 50 U.S. university staff or students passed some form of BDS resolution, none were binding and many administrations explicitly stated that they would not give in.

BDS demands have been at the heart of calls by students on US campuses in recent weeks, as they protest the destruction and death in Gaza caused by Israel's retaliation against Hamas following its October 7 attacks.

Thousands of students are building an unprecedented mass movement on American, European, Australian and other campuses in solidarity with Palestinian liberation, Barghouti said. He added that his organization's goal was to end Israel's military occupation, the system of racial domination… and to defend the UN-sanctioned right of return of Palestinian refugees.

Over the weekend, Vassar College in New York announced it would consider a proposal to divest from defense-related investments, but did not commit to taking action.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the country. Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted graduation and admissions ceremonies on several campuses over the weekend, and police arrested dozens of other demonstrators, including at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Daniel Diermeier, president of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, which took early action to sue students who occupied a building in March calling for divestment, said: Our investment committee has a clear policy of not divestment for political reasons. It is inconsistent with our values ​​to boycott specific entities or countries. This would violate our institutional neutrality.

He said his legal advisers had warned that doing so could violate federal laws prohibiting boycotts with countries friendly to the United States. He said Tennessee state law is even stricter. We are not allowed there. If we did, we would lose significant public funding. This would be a serious risk for the university. Our legal analysis is that there is no valid challenge to the law.

Some question divestment for more practical reasons. Usha Haley, a professor at Wichita State University who studied anti-apartheid boycotts in South Africa in the 1960s and 1980s, said: “The boycotts and sanctions had minimal effect on the operations of the multinationals and have actually diminished the influence of the boycotters.

Since then, the increased use of private equity vehicles and investment funds managed by endowments has increased the opacity of stock holdings as well as the difficulty of divesting them.

Georges Dyer, executive director of the International Endowments Network, which supports investment in a low-carbon economy, said: “The move to external managers and combined funds can make this very difficult, and there has real costs and associated fees. But everything is possible.

He said that while geopolitical calls for divestment such as those against Israel might not impose significant financial sanctions on targeted companies, they could have a signaling impact and be a political driver for change.

Minouche Shafik, Columbia's president, said this week that the university had proposed a mechanism to disclose direct investments and review student requests through its Socially Responsible Investment Advisory Committee, but also stressed that the university would not disengage from Israel.

Other U.S. universities, including Brown, Northwestern, Rutgers and Minnesota, which have negotiated with protesters in recent days, have agreed to similar processes without committing to divestment.

Sheldon Pollock, a retired Columbia professor who participated in discussions on fossil fuel divestment, said: There is a history of socially responsible divestment at Columbia. He has divested from tobacco, weapons, private prisons and South Africa.

But he said professors had not been involved in recent discussions with protesters and that the administration had lost all legitimacy and that it was not entirely clear that students had a negotiating partner in good faith.

Adam Tooze, a Columbia professor, recently cited a study showing the lack of transparency in university finances, and suggested that pressure from donors could cause the administration to be reluctant to discuss divestment.

Barghouti said BDS strategically focuses on a relatively small number of complicit companies and products carefully selected for maximum impact…that play a clear and direct role in Israeli crimes and where there is real potential for victory. This included arms companies supplying military equipment to Israel.

Its current list of targets includes Israeli arms supplier Elbit Systems and Hikvision, a Chinese manufacturer of video surveillance systems, but also multinationals including Intel, Chevron and HD Hyundai, Volvo, CAT and JCB, which BDS says supply machines used to clean up Palestinian settlements.

The movement also targets Barclays, one of the hotbeds of the anti-apartheid boycott against South Africa in the 1980s that inspired BDS, which it says has lent more than $3 billion and holds more than $1 billion actions of nine military suppliers whose products were used in Israel. forces.

Individual student groups, including the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, have cited a longer list of companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, from which they seek to divest.

Volvo and Intel did not respond to requests for comment. Barclays referred to a briefing paper published ahead of its annual general meeting next week which says the claims are incorrect because its holdings are owned by its customers and not the bank itself.

He said governments should regulate and decide the rules regarding arms deliveries, and that the defense sector as a whole is an important contributor to our security. It supplies equipment to a wide range of countries, including the United Kingdom and other European NATO members, and more recently Ukraine.

