Revealed: Infected Blood Death Lawsuit Shreds Key Files As Panic Grows in UK Government | contaminated blood scandal





The abject failures that led to the contaminated blood scandal were denied by ministers for decades after officials destroyed, lost and blocked access to key documents, a memo submitted to an official inquiry has revealed.

Documents show that several batches of files relating to the work of the Blood Safety Advisory Committee were shredded as the government faced threats of legal action. Patients who were given contaminated blood as children also told how their hospital medical files were destroyed or initially withheld following inquiries about infected blood.

Approximately 3,000 people have died from blood contaminated with hemophilia concentrates and commercially available concentrates for blood transfusions.

Labor MP Diana Johnson, who has campaigned for adequate compensation and justice for victims, said ministers could have refused calls for a public inquiry because documents exposing failings had not been made public. She said: Successive governments took the position until 2017 that there was no reason for a public inquiry and that everything was done appropriately.

Campaigners, including many who were infected and affected by the contaminated blood, called for compensation for victims at Westminster in July 2023. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Beatrice Morgan, senior lawyer at law firm Leigh Day, which represents around 300 people affected by the scandal, said: And they were deliberately misled.

In 1987, David Owen, the former health secretary, requested a ministerial document out of concern that officials had not followed his advice in the 1970s that many deaths could have been prevented by making Britain self-sufficient in concentrated blood products. Owen's office was incorrectly told that his papers had been destroyed. The Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged questions about whether his ministerial documents should now be made available and has since apologized to him.

In late 2004, Lord Jenkin, the former health secretary, contacted the Department of Health about accessing files on contaminated blood. In her briefing notes for the meeting with him, she stated: Many key documents from the 1970s and 1980s were destroyed. We know that the documents were not stored properly and were unfortunately destroyed in the early 1990s.

The inquest also heard how a number of minutes and background papers relating to the work of the Advisory Committee on the Virological Safety of Blood between 1994 and 1998 were shredded. The files were destroyed when officials were told there was significant potential for litigation. over infected blood and after ministers were indicted in France over the hemophilia poisoning scandal.

Jason Evans under public inquiry in Westminster. He accuses a mixture of deliberate cover-up and incompetence. Photo: Alecsandra Raluca Drgoi/The Guardian

The government has acknowledged that the destruction of the files was clearly wrong and should not have occurred. The internal audit concluded that the most likely explanation was arbitrary and unfair decisions, most likely taken by inexperienced staff.

A health department lawyer said most of the advisory committee documents had been reconstructed and many other documents previously thought to be missing had since been tracked down. Campaigners said the failure to release the files for years meant the scale of the failings that led to the scandal were covered up for years.

Jonathan Colam-French, now 53, suspects he was experimented on after being given blood products due to a cut on his finger as a child.

Jason Evans, founder of the Factor8 campaign group, whose father Jonathan died in October 1993 after contracting HIV and hepatitis from contaminated blood products, said: “What happened was a mixture of deliberate cover-up and incompetence.” Claiming the documents had been destroyed stopped activists from searching for them. These files would have shown that all risks were known from beginning to end and that what occurred could have been avoided.

Many of those affected have fought to obtain medical records related to the deaths of their relatives. Evans was told by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust that his father's medical file no longer existed after submitting a request in February 2016.

A year later, when a BBC producer contacted the trust with Evans' consent, the medical records were discovered within two days. In February 2021, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman found there was mismanagement at the trust.

Lawyers representing people affected by the scandal said many of their clients did not have access to their records or were provided files with pages missing. Others were incorrectly told that their records had been destroyed.

Jonathan Colam-French, 53, from Lincolnshire, who contracted hepatitis C from a commercial blood product, tried unsuccessfully to obtain medical records showing he had been treated in Lincoln in the early 1980s. He has since learned that as a child he had been given a coagulant for his bruised finger. “I doubt it was deleted,” he said. It would not be medically justified to give this for bruised fingers, and I think there is strong evidence that people were given factor 8 as part of the study.

Phil Hayes, 51, from Doncaster, also lost access to his vital medical files after contracting hepatitis C as a child from contaminated blood products. He was informed that he had been awarded a Commercial Element 8 around 2005, but when he later requested the relevant records, he was told the records had been destroyed. He said: I believe there are files that the doctors had access to but I couldn't see.

Phil Hayes, now 51, was given contaminated blood products as a child. He did not have access to his medical files.

Andy Evans, chairman of the Tainted Blood campaign, said the widespread destruction and withholding of files had left many people unable to substantiate their claims. He said any future compensation plan should allow for a balance of odds to favor victims rather than the state. The harmed person must prove that he or she was harmed by the state, but the state must also prove that it was not the culprit.

Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry, is due to report later this month on what has been described as the worst care disaster in NHS history. He concluded that wrongdoing had already been committed at an organizational level.

A government spokesman said the scandal was a terrible tragedy that should never have happened and that efforts were being made to provide compensation to the victims.

In relation to Evans' request for his father's records, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said: An initial search of the patient management system in 2016 returned no historical information relating to Mr Evans' father. The records were located after more insights were uncovered. The Trust apologizes for any confusion and distress caused.

