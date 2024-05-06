Could a national security delay prevent the United States from sending bombs to Israel?





The Biden administration is fast approaching the May 8 deadline set in its February national security memorandum to report to Congress whether countries receiving U.S. weapons and munitions are using them in accordance with international humanitarian and rights laws of man.

Although the memorandum applies to all countries receiving transfers of U.S. defense articles, this week's deadline is of particular importance because it will apply to Israel and require a formal U.S. assessment of how he is waging his war in Gaza, which has now lasted six months. The Biden administration authorized more than 100 arms sales to Israel during this period, including tank and artillery ammunition, 2,000- and 500-pound bombs, rockets and small arms.

Given the immediacy of the deadline and the potential military and humanitarian consequences it will have, it is important to understand what is included in the memorandum, what is not, and what the Secretary of State State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and, ultimately, President Biden will be called upon to decide.

The four-page memorandum, signed by the president, makes Blinken the primary “action manager” responsible for overseeing the memorandum's provisions.

First, it requires the secretary of state to obtain “credible and reliable written assurances” that Israel will use all weapons transferred by the United States in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights laws. These laws place specific restrictions on the targeting and protection of civilians, including preventing indiscriminate killings and prohibiting the use of weapons that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Additionally, Israel is required to provide “credible and reliable written assurances” that it will “facilitate and not arbitrarily deny, restrict, or prevent” the transportation and delivery of U.S. humanitarian aid and efforts supported by the United States to provide this assistance.

Second, if Blinken determines that Israeli assurances are not credible or reliable, he must report this to the president and indicate the next steps necessary to “remedy the situation.” Such corrective action could include return to Israel and “renewal of assurances” or “suspension of any further transfer of defense articles.” The first would give Israel more time to respond; the second could be imposed immediately.

Third, the memorandum also clarifies which transferred defense articles it does not apply to. This includes air defense systems – such as Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense System – and others used for strictly defensive purposes or those that are “non-lethal in nature.”

Notwithstanding these provisions, the memorandum provides the Secretary of State with an escape clause, namely a waiver of non-compliance with its requirements. The waiver may be used: “In rare and extraordinary circumstances warranted by the national security of the United States, and with concurrent notice to the [p]resident.”

Finally, what the Secretary of State cannot do is waive the congressional reporting requirements contained in the memorandum, the first of which is the report due on May 8.

Since the issuance of the national security memorandum, President Biden and his officials have publicly condemned the way Israel carried out its military campaign in Gaza, warning Israel that its “indiscriminate bombing” was losing international support and that its assault could become ” uncontrollable.

He offered his strongest assessment of its impact on Palestinians living there in his March 7 State of the Union address, noting that “more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.” Most of them are not part of Hamas.

“Thousands and thousands are innocent women and children,” Biden continued. “Girls and boys are orphans. Nearly 2 million more Palestinians bombed or displaced. Houses destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruins. Families without food, without water, without medicine. It's heartbreaking.

At the same time, Biden strongly expressed his “ironclad” support for Israel in its war against Hamas. He has taken no concrete steps to use U.S. military aid to influence Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, even as Netanyahu continues to plan an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians displaced people are homeless and facing starvation.

The president said he opposed such an attack without a plan to protect civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said a date had been set and he intended to proceed.

In late March, Israel provided the State Department with written assurances required by the memorandum signed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stating that its use of U.S.-supplied weapons is not being used to violate any laws humanitarians in Gaza. On March 25, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller gave no indication that the Biden administration was rejecting these assurances:

“We did not find that they violated international humanitarian law, neither with regard to the conduct of the war, nor with regard to the provision of humanitarian aid. »

The spokesperson added that the administration's processes to assess Israel's compliance “remain ongoing and are not complete at this time” and that the report required by the memorandum to Congress will be presented by May 8.

Few would argue that Israel was not fully justified in exercising its right to defend itself following the brutal October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas against Israeli citizens. But this attack did not absolve Israel of its responsibility to conduct its military operations in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights laws. Nor should it absolve the United States of its responsibility to hold recipients of transferred U.S. bombs, rockets, and other munitions accountable for how they are used.

This week's report to Congress will indicate whether the Biden administration is meeting its responsibilities. It should and should impose restrictions on the further transfer of American offensive military aid to Israel.

Karl F. Inderfurth has served on the staff of the National Security Council and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as in leadership positions at the State Department.

