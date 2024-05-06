Musk shows us that moral binaries are useless





I've spent quite a bit of time looking into Elon Musk over the years. Among the things I despised were his childish sense of humor, his stupid liberalization campaign, his naive war on mainstream media, and his easy approach to how free speech can work in a online environment.

There is still a lot to criticize. This week, Musk suddenly laid off the entire Supercharger division of his electric car company Tesla, the news of which only came via a middle-of-the-night employee email, according to one employee ( now former) employee.

Hopefully these actions make it clear that we need to be hard core [sic] Regarding headcount and cost cutting, Musk wrote about the latest reductions in a memo to staff on Monday. The memo echoed the middle-of-the-night email he sent to Twitter employees in 2022, in which he said they had to be extremely hardcore and log long, high-intensity hours. Any manager who retains more than three people who clearly do not pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test should resign, he added in Monday's memo.

Many of us have become accustomed to the coolness and impulsiveness of the Musk school of management. But what struck me most this week were some of the comments made following the announcement of the layoffs.

Musk's own fans took to online forums to complain about his unhinged behavior. And on the social media platform Threads, CNBC tech reporter Lora Kolodny wrote: Lately, many people have started to take a critical look at Tesla and Elon Musk. Some people act like they're Cassandra all the time… You're not in the club. I couldn't agree more with that, said Paris Marx, host of the Tech Wont Save Us podcast, sharing Kolodny's comments about X. Elon Musk has been terrible for a long time.

Holding the world's richest and most powerful people accountable is critically important, and like these journalists, I remain committed to exposing Musk's many wrongdoings.

I also recognize the urge to consign it to a good or bad bucket. I turn to the former when I see him posing terribly awkwardly on a red carpet or talking passionately about his projects and to the latter every time I see him post. another offensive comment on X. But such cataloging of virtues is erroneous and dangerous.

None of us are as downright terrible as Musk's critics would have us believe; nor are we as heroic as his fans think. And the funny thing is, by creating a taxonomy of heroes and villains, we're actually stuck in the same moral framework as Musk himself.

In this framework, the means they involve, whether they are considering someone as irredeemable because their policies and behavior are so obviously bad that they need to be driven out, or treating your employees like cogs totally disposable in a machine, are always justified by moral evidence. justice of ends.

It's no surprise that Musk revealed his fondness for the neo-utilitarian movement known as effective altruism, infamously popularized by now-imprisoned crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried. It's a philosophy that posits that you should do as much as possible and emphasizes the importance of where your actions are going, rather than what they actually are. Virtue and character do not matter; consequences are all that matters.

With this worldview in mind, one can understand why Musk, like many other Silicon Valley executives, views his living, breathing human employees as mere workforce and the loss of their livelihood as mere reduction in costs. His great cause, the various ways he believes he saves humanity, is so obviously more important than any one worker (or even 14,000 of them), that virtually any treatment of them is justifiable.

But figuring out what's wrong and what's right isn't as simple as putting some numbers into a spreadsheet and seeing what they generate. This requires a real moral debate about the values ​​we consider most important.

We have all these deep moral questions, but there's really an absence of real moral debate, says Edward Brooks, director of the Oxford Character Project, of the current state of much of our public discourse. It's just a shouting match between what is so obviously false on one side and what is so obviously true on the other.

I once wrote that the world didn't need more Elon Musks. I feel less sure of this argument than before. We need more risk-takers, innovators and people willing to push boundaries. Given his flaws, maybe one Elon will be enough. But what we could certainly all do with more is nuance the way we perceive and judge the actions of others.

