UK weather: Bank holiday thunderstorm warning issued for most of England | uk news





A thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of the country from lunchtime until Monday night.

The Met Office said thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause flooding and travel problems.

South-east England, including Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and south London, could be affected from midday, forecasters said.

Other areas affected include central Wales and most of northern England, stretching past Glasgow and into southwestern Scotland.

The warning comes into effect at 1pm and both warnings end at 9pm.

“Splash and flash flooding may make driving difficult and some road closures possible,” the Met Office said, with a small chance of roads and buildings being flooded.

Bank Holiday Monday got off to a cloudy and overcast start for many. Expected temperatures range from 12C (53F) in the Hebrides to 18C (64F) in northern England at 1pm.

However, with high pressure expected across most of the UK, it will be warmer, brighter and drier from Tuesday and will remain so through next weekend.

London is expected to hit 23C (73F) with sunny skies next Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office.

A high of 20C (68F) is expected in Edinburgh, Cardiff is set for sunshine and 19C (66F), while Belfast is likely to struggle with clouds but will still feel warm, with up to 20C.

