Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal to be honored with memorial service





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – On the afternoon of April 29, a task force of officers from across the region came together to execute an arrest warrant for a man in East Charlotte when gunfire erupted, leaving more than a half-dozen gunshots. Four of them died.

One of those killed was Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Tommy Weeks Jr. A week after his death, family, friends and the community will say their final goodbyes at a memorial service at Bojangles Coliseum.

Weeks was a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service. Prior to that, he spent eight years with Customs and Border Protection.

Hundreds of people, including many first responders, lined the roads as Weeks was transported to a funeral home last Wednesday.

During Monday's service, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will also be in attendance. A large number of rescue workers and law enforcement officials are also expected.

WBTV has learned there will be a flyover and 21-gun salute in honor of the fallen marshal.

Days before his service, Chief Justice Bob Conrad spoke about Weeks, whom he knew personally. He worked alongside Weeks at the federal courthouse in downtown Charlotte, as the marshal fulfilled his duty to keep the building safe.

You can't say the phrase Tommy Weeks without smiling, Conrad said. I don't think there's a person who went through that courthouse that didn't come out feeling respected and respected…he was truly a hero in the sense that he gave his life for others.

The service is open to the public and anyone wishing to attend can arrive as early as 9 a.m. Organizers ask that those attending be seated by 10 a.m.

For those unable to attend, WBTV will broadcast the service live on-air and on all streaming platforms.

The Mooresville resident leaves behind a wife and four children.

