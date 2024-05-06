UK weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms | uk weather





Many people's bank holiday plans could be ruined after forecasters warned thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause flooding across the UK and disrupt travel.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of central and southern Scotland, Wales and England on Monday, warning that driving could be difficult due to spray and flash flooding.

The Met Office added that homes and businesses were unlikely to be quickly flooded.

Forecasters said fast-moving water or deep flooding was unlikely to pose a risk to life, power outages were possible and lightning strikes could damage buildings.

The warning for parts of Scotland, north and central England, Wales, London and parts of south-east and south-west England is in place until 9pm on Monday.

The weather is expected to settle more later in the week and temperatures are expected to rise towards the weekend, with highs expected to reach 23C or 24C in southern England from Friday to Saturday and 10C in Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “It will be dry for most of the UK on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, probably the most cloudy across Scotland.”

After Tuesday there will be much drier weather across most of the UK, with weather improving except for the Far North and Northern Ireland.

Outside of those areas, the weekend will be generally dry, with temperatures likely to rise to 23C or 24C in the south from Friday to Saturday.

Most parts of the UK will see significantly warmer than expected temperatures throughout the year.

There won't be sunlight across the entire wall, but the weather will be much more stable.

Last Thursday, strong thunderstorms occurred in southern England and Wales. Forecasters said thunderstorms could make it the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, but that did not happen.

The first half of April was warm, but it was followed by two cooler and wetter weeks. The average precipitation through April 28 was 99 mm, 27% higher than average for this month. Last Wednesday was the warmest day so far in 2024, with a high of 22.1C at Santon Downham, Suffolk.

With temperatures expected to rise, the Met Office has not issued any warnings for the rest of the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/06/uk-weather-met-office-warns-of-heavy-rain-and-thunderstorms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos