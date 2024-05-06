Electronic warfare in Ukraine is a lesson for American weapons and shipping





ORLANDO The United States is gaining valuable insight into how its technologies perform against electronic interference as Ukrainian troops use them on the front lines, an official says.

Washington and other governments have pledged billions of dollars in security aid to Ukraine, including long-range missiles, armored vehicles and secure communications devices. The jamming and impersonation surrounding the fighting in Eastern Europe presents a test against Russian tools rarely seen in action.

Michael Monteleone, director of the Army's Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Assured Space Cross-Functional Team, told reporters May 5 that the conflict was a huge learning experience for us.

The global community has shared much of our technology, our weapon systems, our command and control systems and others, with the Ukrainians, he said on the sidelines of the GEOINT conference in Florida. You see this used in real time and it's a source of feedback.

Monteleone's cross-functional team, expected to focus on all-domain detection in the coming months, is responsible for improving Soldiers' access to critical sources of situational awareness, including where they are, where they are headed and when they will do so. arrive.

Digital harassment can render this information useless.

Even early in the war, we learned about what happened when GPS just didn't exist, and how Ukrainian soldiers handled that, and how Russian soldiers handled that, Monteleone said.

Defense Department spending is increasingly driven by possible battles with Russia in Europe or with China in the Indo-Pacific. Russian electronic warfare has crippled Excalibur precision artillery as well as an undisclosed version of ground-launched air-to-ground weaponry, experts say.

The lessons learned from Ukraine's struggle make everyone think about the scale of the problem, Monteleoene said, including whether our investments are really needed.

In recent years, the military has spent millions of dollars on sophisticated electronic warfare equipment as well as jamming-resistant navigation equipment.

The service signed a $318 million deal with BAE Systems for M-code GPS maps and tapped TRX Systems to produce second-generation disassembled assured positioning, navigation and timing systems, which Soldiers can transport to the field. This deal was worth $402 million.

