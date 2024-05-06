Russia calls meeting with British ambassador after Lord Cameron said Ukraine had 'right' to attack inside Russia with British weapons | uk news





Russia has warned that an attack on Ukrainian territory with British-supplied weapons could lead to retaliatory attacks on British military facilities and equipment on Ukrainian soil or elsewhere.

Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron, who visited Kiev last week, said Ukraine had “an absolute right” to use British-supplied weapons to counterattack targets inside Russia.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the British ambassador in Moscow had been “summoned” to “reflect on the inevitable disastrous consequences of London's hostile actions.”

However, the British Foreign Office disputed this, claiming the ambassador had not been 'summoned' but had just attended a diplomatic meeting with Foreign Office officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that British Ambassador Nigel Casey had requested an official protest. Sir Cameron's comments acknowledged that Britain, which had provided billions of pounds worth of weapons to Ukraine to defend itself in a war with Russia, was now neutralized, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed. – In fact, it is part of the conflict.

“Casey has been warned that if Ukraine attacks Russian territory with British weapons, all British military installations and equipment on Ukrainian territory and abroad may be targeted,” the Foreign Office said.

“The Ambassador is asked to reflect on the inevitable disastrous consequences of such hostile measures from London and to immediately refute in the most decisive and unambiguous manner the belligerent and provocative statements of the Foreign Office.”

A British Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement: “The British ambassador has not been summoned. He has met Russian Foreign Office officials for diplomatic talks.”

“The Ambassador reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine against unwarranted attacks by Russia and reiterated the UK’s position on providing support to Ukraine.”

During Lord Cameron's visit to Ukraine last week, the Foreign Secretary reiterated Britain's unwavering support for Ukraine, where troops have been fighting a Russian invasion since the Kremlin launched a 'special military operation' in February 2022.

“Ukraine has the right to do so,” Sir Cameron said. “I can completely understand why Ukraine would feel the need to defend itself as Russia attacks inside Ukraine.”

