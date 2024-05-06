U.S.-China Cooperation Remains Possible by Joseph S. Nye, Jr.





Even though the United States has abandoned its policy of engagement with China, the strategy of great power competition that replaced it does not prevent cooperation in certain areas. A good analogy is a football match, where two teams compete fiercely but respect certain rules and boundaries, only kicking the ball rather than each other.

CAMBRIDGE When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Beijing in an effort to stabilize relations with China, many of the issues discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping were highly contentious. For example, Blinken has warned China against providing materials and technology to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, and he has opposed China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and the harassment of the Philippines (a US ally). Other disputes involved the interpretation of the U.S. One-China policy toward Taiwan and U.S. trade and export controls on the flow of technology to China.

I was visiting Beijing around the same time as chairing a second-track Sino-US dialogue, where citizens in communication with their respective governments can meet and speak for themselves. Because these discussions are off the record and refutable, they can sometimes be more frank. That was certainly the case this time, when a delegation from the Aspen Strategy Group met with a group convened by the influential Central Party School in Beijing, the sixth such meeting between the two institutions in the past decade .

Predictably, the Americans reinforced Blinken's message on controversial issues, and the Chinese reiterated their own government's positions. As a retired Chinese general warned, Taiwan is at the heart of our major concerns.

Things got more interesting, however, when the group turned to exploring possible areas of cooperation. The change in American policy, moving from a commitment to China to a strategy of competition between great powers, does not exclude cooperation in certain areas. To frame the discussion, we used the analogy of a football match: two teams compete fiercely, but they kick the ball rather than the other players, and everyone is supposed to stay within the white lines.

Changing the metaphor, some Chinese feared that the American emphasis on establishing guardrails was akin to putting seat belts in a car, which encouraged speeding; but most agreed that the main goal was to avoid a crash. To this end, we have identified seven areas of potential cooperation.

The first and most obvious is climate change, which threatens both countries. Although China continues to build coal-fired power plants, it is rapidly adding renewable energy sources and says it will reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. We asked for a faster timetable and scientific exchanges for this purpose. END.

The second problem was that of global public health. Scientists say the next pandemic is not a question of if, but when. Both governments mishandled COVID-19, and millions of people died. But rather than debate over who to blame, we suggested studying how our scientific cooperation helped slow SARS in 2003 and Ebola in 2014, and how we might apply these lessons in the future.

Regarding nuclear weapons, the Chinese have defended their rapid development by arguing that intercontinental ballistic missiles are more precise and that the vulnerability of submarines could one day compromise their ability to retaliate if struck first. They reiterated their familiar objection to adopting arms control limitations before their arsenal matches that of the United States and Russia. But they expressed a willingness to discuss nuclear doctrine, concepts and strategic stability, as well as nonproliferation and difficult cases like North Korea and Iran, two areas in which America and China have cooperated in the past.

The fourth problem was artificial intelligence. In San Francisco last fall, Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to begin discussions on AI safety, even though their governments have yet to make much progress. Our group agreed that this issue also calls for private discussions behind closed doors, particularly on military technological applications. As one retired Chinese general said, arms control is unlikely, but there is a great opportunity to work toward mutual understanding of concepts and doctrine, and what it means to maintain human control.

Economically, both sides have agreed that bilateral trade is mutually beneficial, but the Chinese have complained about U.S. controls on advanced semiconductor exports. While the United States justifies its policy for security reasons, the Chinese see it as a measure intended to slow down their country's economic growth. Since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has described the U.S. approach as building a high fence around a small construction site, we have emphasized that this only affects a small portion of our total trade. of chips.

The subject of Chinese industrial production overcapacity, fueled by subsidies, was more difficult. China's economic growth has slowed, and rather than taking steps to support its domestic consumption, it is trying to export its way out of its current problems (as it has done in the past). We emphasized that the world had changed since the Chinese shock at the beginning of the century.

But rather than agreeing to a decoupling that would be harmful to both parties, we agreed to divide economic issues into three categories. On one side were security issues, on which we agreed to disagree. At the other end was normal trade in goods and services, where we would follow the rules of international trade. And in the middle, where questions of subsidies and overcapacity arise, we would negotiate the issues on a case-by-case basis.

Our last topic was people-to-people contacts, which have been seriously damaged by three years of COVID restrictions and deteriorating political relations. Fewer than 1,000 American students currently study in China, while some 289,000 Chinese study at American universities (although this figure is down by almost a quarter from its peak). Journalists face tighter visa restrictions in China, and academics and scientists on both sides report more hassle from immigration officials. None of this helps restore a sense of mutual understanding.

In this period of great power competition between the United States and China, we should not expect a return to the strategy of engagement that marked the beginning of this century. But it is in the interest of both countries to avoid conflict and identify areas of cooperation when and where possible.

