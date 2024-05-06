US soldier arrested in Russia, officials say





A US soldier was arrested in Russia last week, a US military spokesperson said in a statement.

He was stationed in South Korea and traveled to Russia alone and not for official business, according to four U.S. officials.

The trooper is accused of robbing a woman, officials said.

The soldier was arrested in May. 2, U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said in a statement.

In a statement, Smith said the soldier was apprehended in Vladivostok, Russia, “for criminal misconduct.”

“The Russian Federation has notified the United States Department of State of his criminal detention, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” Smith said. “The Army has notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports that a soldier had been arrested in Russia.

“Putin has a long history of taking American citizens hostage,” McCaul said in a post shared on X. “A warning to all Americans, as the State Department has said, it is not safe to travel to Russia.”

Current travel guidelines from the U.S. Department of State restrict citizens' travel to Russia. “Exercise increased caution due to the risk of unwarranted detentions,” according to the State Department advisory. The Pentagon is also restricting the movement of Defense Department personnel.

The soldier, whose name authorities have not released, is one of several Americans detained in Russia, including several civilians.

Arrests of Americans in Russia have increased as relations between the two countries have fallen to Cold War lows, the Associated Press reported. The United States has accused Russia of targeting Americans and using them as bargaining chips, according to the AP.

Among the most prominent U.S. citizens detained are Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was jailed last March, and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018. The U.S. government said Gershkovich and Whelan were wrongly detained.

WNBA star Brittney Griner spent 10 months in Russian penal colonies on drug charges but was released in a rare prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout 2022.

