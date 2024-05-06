US soldier arrested in Russia, officials confirm





A US Army sergeant stationed in Korea has been arrested in Russia, accused of robbing a woman, two Pentagon officials said Monday.

Staff Sgt. Gordon D. Black. was arrested on May 2 in Vladivostok. It's unclear how he got there, but he was in the process of changing duty stations from Korea to Fort Cavazos (Ft. Hood) in the United States. He wasn't there on an official trip.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States was “aware of this matter and other matters related to Russia,” but he said he could not “saying little at the moment.” NBC News first reported that a soldier was arrested in Russia over the weekend.

The United States has long tried to secure the release of two other Americans it considers to be wrongly detained in Russia.

Paul Whelan, a former Marine, has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges, which the United States and his family have called false accusations. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was jailed in March 2023 on espionage charges, which the United States, his family and his employer say is baseless. He is awaiting his trial.

The State Department said in December that Russia had rejected a “significant” proposal for their release.

The United States has for months warned Americans not to travel to Russia and urged American citizens living there to leave immediately. An updated travel advisory in September said Americans traveling to the country could be singled out “for detention by Russian government security officials” and that the U.S. Embassy had “limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia “.

“When a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, consular officers seek to provide them with all appropriate assistance. We take seriously our commitment to assisting U.S. citizens abroad and providing them with all appropriate assistance ” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday confirming that a U.S. citizen had been arrested in Russia.

The spokesperson reiterated that U.S. citizens in or traveling to Russia should leave immediately.

“We reiterate our strong warnings about the danger posed to American citizens inside the Russian Federation,” the spokesperson said.

Camilla Schick and Arden Farhi contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

David Martin

David Martin is the national security correspondent for CBS News.

