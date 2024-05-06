The Met Office is issuing warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding on bank holiday Monday.





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding as the May Bank Holidays end in devastation.

A lightning storm is expected to round out the weekend's mixed weather, with the north expected to see a long spell of bright, sunny weather and highs of 21C.

Forecasters have warned that spray and flash flooding could create difficult driving conditions on Monday, when millions of motorists are expected to take to the roads.

(Meteorological Administration)

The south will start off sunny, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to move in throughout the afternoon.

Forecasters have issued two yellow warnings for thunderstorms for parts of south-east, north-west England and southern Scotland.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to reach central Wales between 1pm and 9pm across Manchester and Glasgow.

Not all places will see these storms and heavy rain, but where they do, 20 to 40 mm of rain could fall within an hour, forecasters warned.

(Meteorological Administration)

(Meteorological Administration)

In London, heavy rain will begin at 8 a.m. and last until midnight. The Meteorological Administration predicts that it will rain for about 14 hours.

They added that Northern Ireland and western Scotland will be drier.

Another yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the south-east across Kent, Sussex Surrey and south London.

In these areas, it is less likely that flooding, lightning, hail, or high winds could damage some buildings and quickly submerge homes and businesses. There is also the potential for fast-flowing water or deep flooding to put life at risk.

People taking shelter from the rain under umbrellas passing Buckingham Palace (PA Wire)

A homeless man sleeps in the rain between phone booths in central London (Getty Images)

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Overall, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country.”

It can rain anywhere so people need to be prepared. There will be sunshine and warm weather for those who want to travel. And if you can avoid the showers, it will be nice in the sun.

It comes as more than 2.5 million drivers face highway traffic congestion as the bank holiday approaches.

The RAC warned motorists to avoid traveling on motorways such as the M5 between 10am and 3pm as they are the busiest.

There are 45 flood alerts in place (EA).

Severe flood warnings are in place across Scrasebridge and West Common Streams, which the Environment Agency described as high and high levels.

Forty-five flood warnings remain in place across the south for areas where flooding may occur.

Tuesday will start off cloudy, but mostly clear during the day, with a few showers in the south in the afternoon.

Until Wednesday, the Met Office predicts the weather will be mostly clear and dry with clouds and some buggy sunshine. Rain clouds are expected to move into Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.

On Wednesday, the Met Office recorded 4,840 lightning strikes across France and southern England overnight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed across southern England and Wales.

Two buildings in Sussex have been damaged by lightning strikes, according to West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

A care home in Elmer had its roof damaged and a university building in Chichester had its roof and power systems damaged.

Met Office advice for surviving a thunderstorm

Be careful of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorcycles, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, strollers, barbed wire, and railings. If you are inside a tent, stay away from metal poles.

If you are in an exposed area, it is best to squat close to the floor with your hands on your knees and your head between them. Make sure your body touches the ground as little as possible, and do not lie down on the floor.

If you feel your hair becoming stiff, immediately lower it to the up position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.yahoo.com/news/uk-weather-met-office-issues-103855894.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos