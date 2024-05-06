TV Review: British Passover: A Jewish Journey. late but great





When Passover UK: A Jewish Journey appeared on ITV's schedule almost a week after the festival, there was quite a bit of head-scratching and giggling among Jews. This is like hosting a program about Christmas on January 2, his husband said as we watched Sam Holders explore the ways British Jews celebrate the holiday. (As Rabbi Laura Janer-Klausner told him) In some ways it is similar to Christmas because Jews ask each other where everyone is going. But after watching the program, all my doubts disappeared. It was late but it was good. For non-Jews, there was a great explanation of what Passover involves and how Jews celebrate Passover. There was a warm, fuzzy feeling for Jews about being portrayed in a positive and authentic way on television, and that doesn't happen very often. And just as Holder unexpectedly met Aunt Susie when filming at the Kosher Kingdom, I spotted people I knew on screen as he traveled from London to Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast and attended three evening gatherings. (must be at home with his/her family).

Diversity within our community was a theme, from strict Orthodox Christians who light the hob to Belfast's progressive Paula, who put oranges on her Seder plate to symbolize marginalized Jews. Then there was a woman at a communal Seder who thought the theme of freedom could apply to the Palestinian people. However, in general, this program was intended to shed light on politics and demonstrate tradition and unified values.

The biggest advantage of creating this year's program and broadcasting it after the festival was that it was an opportunity for families to show the empty chairs they had left for the hostages. And the most important message is that the differences among Jews are small compared to the importance of remembering that we were slaves in Egypt. The final Seder, led by Edwin Shakur, was my favorite Iraqi Seder, conducted in Hebrew, English, and Arabic. Following the tradition of the Shakur family, who lived in Iraq for 2,000 years to escape anti-Semitism in the 1970s. He invited guests of other faiths, and it was heart-warming to hear Newham's Muslim mayor tell the story of how he found his movers. experience.

When Holders' mom tasted the date-based salad set made by the owner of Honey & Co and praised it for being better than my mom's, I felt like I liked her mom even more. Perhaps it was a good thing that Holder would not be at her parents' house for Seder this year in order to produce the program? just joke. His family will miss him too. But they must have been puzzled while watching his program.

