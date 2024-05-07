Israeli airstrike that killed seven health workers in Lebanon used US munitions, analysis reveals | Lebanon





Israel used a US weapon in a March airstrike that killed seven health workers in southern Lebanon, according to a Guardian analysis of shrapnel found at the site of the attack, described by Human Rights Watch as a violation of international law.

Seven volunteer rescue workers, aged 18 to 25, were killed on March 27 in the attack on an ambulance center belonging to the Lebanese Rescue Association in the southern Lebanese town of Al Habariyeh.

Clockwise from top left: Abdullah Aatwi, Hussein and Ahmad al-Shaar, Abdulrahman al-Shaar, Mohammad al-Farouk Aatwi, Baraa Abu Kaiss and Mohammad Hamoud. Photography: handout

The Guardian examined the remains of a 500-pound Israeli MPR bomb and a US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), recovered by first responders at the scene of the attack. Photos of the shrapnel sent by the Guardian were later verified by Human Rights Watch and an independent weapons expert.

JDAMs are guidance kits produced by American aerospace company Boeing that attach to 500- to 2,000-pound dumb bombs and convert them into GPS-guided precision missiles. They played a key role in Israel's war effort in Gaza and Lebanon, and were one of the most requested munitions by the United States.

Shrapnel recovered from the Al-Habariyeh attack included a fragment with writing identifying it as an MPR 500 bomb, as well as parts of a JDAM that attached the bomb to the guidance system and remains of its engine.

Shrapnel found at the Al-Habariyeh airstrike site matches an Elbit Systems promotional video showing the MPR's compatibility with U.S. JDAMs. Photography: William Christou

Human Rights Watch said its own investigation concluded that the strike on the health center was illegal and should have implications for U.S. military assistance to Israel.

Israel's assurances that it is using American weapons legally are not credible. As Israel's conduct in Gaza and Lebanon continues to violate international law, the Biden administration should immediately suspend arms sales to Israel, said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher for Human Rights Watch.

A map of northern Israel and Lebanon with the town of al-Habariyeh

Five days after the attack on health workers in Lebanon, Israel killed seven more aid workers employed by the World Central Kitchen in Gaza. The attack sparked global outrage and was called a grave mistake by Israel.

The revelation that Israel used US weapons in an illegal attack comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to deliver a report to Congress on May 8 on whether he finds the assurances credible. of Israel that its use of American weapons does not violate American or international law.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said the attack on al-Habariyeh should be reflected in the Blinkens report to Congress.

These reports are deeply concerning and should be thoroughly investigated by the Biden administration, and their findings should certainly be included in the NSM-20 report due to be submitted to Congress on May 8, said Van Hollen in an email.

Protesters carry the body of one of the victims killed during an Israeli bombing of al-Habariyeh. Photograph: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images

Public pressure is growing to limit or stop US arms transfers to Israel, as more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military operation in Gaza, launched in response to the October 7 Hamas attack. 2023 which killed 1,200 Israelis.

In Lebanon, the attack on al-Habariyah shook the country, with hundreds of people coming to pay their respects at the funerals of young medical workers: twin brothers Hussein and Ahmad al-Shaar, 18; Abdulrahman al-Shaar, 19; Mohammed Hamoud, 21 years old; Mohammad al Farouk Aatwi, 23; Abdallah Aatwi, 24 years old; and Baraa Abu Kaiss, 24.

The ambulance center was set up in this small village in southern Lebanon at the end of October, as cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began to intensify.

The airstrike took place without warning between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. while volunteers were on duty for the night shift. No fighting had been reported in the area that day.

The 500-pound bomb leveled the two-story building, the force of the explosion tossing four of the center's volunteers and trapping three others under the rubble.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the airstrike in al-Habariyeh killed a prominent terrorist belonging to Jamaa Islamiya. Jamaa Islamiya is a Lebanese Islamist political group that also has an armed wing that has been fighting alongside Hezbollah against Israel since October 7.

A damaged ambulance at the site of the Israeli airstrike in al-Habariyeh on March 27, 2024. Photograph: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images

A Jamaa Islamiya representative said that although some paramedics belonged to the group, none of them were members of its armed wing.

The Guardian asked the Israel Defense Forces which of the paramedics it had killed were militants and what steps the Israeli military had taken to minimize harm to civilians in the strike, but received no response.

Three first responders, as well as witnesses present during the rescue operation, indicated that only seven bodies had been recovered from the rubble: those of the volunteer doctors.

Workers inspect the site of the Israeli airstrike in al-Habariyeh. Photograph: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images

We examined every inch for body parts and their belongings. We didn't see anything military related. We knew [the victims] personally, so that we can identify their remains, said Samer Hardan, head of the local Lebanese civil defense center who participated in the rescue operation.

The volunteers, mostly young university students, joined the ambulance corps after the war began, out of what their parents described as a sense of duty to their community.

I told them it was dangerous to do this kind of work, but they said they accepted the risk. I don't know what Israel thought about these being young people enthusiastic about helping others, said Kassem al-Shaar, whose twin sons Ahmad and Hussein were killed in the airstrike.

Ahmad and Hussein al-Shaar. Photo: Family document

Under the Leahy Act of 1997, the U.S. Departments of Defense and State are prohibited from providing assistance to foreign security forces when there is credible information that they have committed gross human rights violations. 'man.

The Guardian reported in January that internal State Department policies spared Israel from implementing the law.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council said he was aware of reports of the attack on al-Habariyeh and was in contact with his Israeli counterparts to obtain more information.

The United States continually strives to ensure that defense articles supplied by the United States are used in accordance with applicable domestic and international law. If the results reveal violations, we take action, the spokesperson said.

According to Josh Paul, a non-resident member of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a democracy and human rights nonprofit, and a former State Department official involved in the arms transfer process. , transfers of weapons containing munitions such as JDAMs are approved without scrutiny. .

The State Department approved several of these transfers within 48 hours. There are no political concerns about munitions destined for Israel, other than white phosphorus and cluster bombs, Paul said.

Shrapnel from the Israeli airstrike is displayed along with medical equipment at the funeral of rescue workers in Beirut, Lebanon. Photography: William Christou

Israel has relied heavily on U.S. transfers of large dumb bombs, particularly the 500- to 2,000-pound MK series, and accompanying JDAMs to fight Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Paul, the JDAMs are among the key items Israel has requested from the United States over the past six months.

Human rights groups have expressed concerns about Israel's use of these stupid bombs and potential U.S. complicity in any misuse of these weapons by equipping them with guidance kits.

In December, Amnesty International called on the United States to stop arms transfers to Israel after discovering JDAM remains in two attacks in Gaza that killed more than 43 people.

Since October 7, Israel has killed 16 medical professionals in Lebanon, including 10 in a single day in late March. Medical personnel are protected by international law and targeting them is considered a war crime.

During the same period, 380 people were killed in Lebanon, including 72 civilians. On the Israeli side, 11 soldiers and eight civilians were killed.

My sons wanted to do humanitarian work and look what happened to them. Israel would not dare do what it did without U.S. support, al-Shaar said.

